Are the Ulta and Sephora “must-have” kits worth it?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

It’s that time of year when Sephora and Ulta begin releasing their “must-have” kits, which include makeup, skincare, and haircare. Many of these kits are hefty but a good deal.

So far, my personal favorite is the Holiday Lip Butter Balm Set by Summer Fridays. It is hydrating, non-sticky, and worth the price—you’re getting three for the cost of two! Pink Sugar is my favorite, but I hope to get the limited-edition Hot cacao one.

Another great lip set is the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Top Hits set. This set includes two hydrating lip products that look nice and glossy. I got my hands on this, and I love how amazing they feel on the lips. The lip-plumping gloss has a slight tingle but does not plump too much, so if you’re looking for something to give a more plump look, the Too Faced Lip Plumper will get the job done.

I’ve tried three Sephora favorites kits: It’s Giving Lip, Precious Pouts Lip Set, and the Makeup Must-haves.

The It’s Giving Lip set includes:

– Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick in Day Dream (mini)

– Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Rosy Mauve (full size)

– MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in 606 Wherever Walnut (warm rose nude) (full size)

– Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil in Cherry (mini)

– Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine in Pink Sugar (full size)

This set retailed for $42. I wanted to try the Summer Fridays lip balms, so I got this to try them and the Tarte lip plumper. They are both amazing. The lip liner and lip oil are also amazing. The Clarins lip oil is hydrating, shiny, and buildable for a bolder red lip.

The Precious Pouts Lip set includes:

– Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in Happy, cool pink (mini size)

– MAKEUP BY MARIO MoistureGlow™ Plumping Lip Serum in Roseglow, rosy pink (full size)

– Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Champ Stamp Fantasy, shimmering holographic gold pearl (mini size)

– SEPHORA COLLECTION Retractable Rouge Gel Lip Liner in 15 Rosewood, matte mauve brown (full size)

– NARS Explicit Refillable Satin Lipstick in Unauthorized, classic red (deluxe size)

– Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid in Ember, deep mauve (full size)

– Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in PrimRose, rosy pink

– Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, clear with pink hue (mini size)

– HUDA BEAUTY Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil in Warm Brown (mini size)

This set retails for $54. I have been looking for a vampy-style lip combo, and Glossier’s Ultralip High Shine Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid in the shade “Ember” gives me the perfect vampy lip for the fall season. I use it with many lipliners, but mostly the Rare Beauty matte lip liner in the shade “Admired.” The other products are beautiful shades and feel comfortable on the lips.

Lastly, the Makeup must-haves set includes:

– Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade in clear (full size)

– MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide (deluxe size)

– MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil in Pinch Me Pink, pale pink (full size)

– Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor™ Hair & Body Fragrance Mist (deluxe size)

– Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil (deluxe)

– Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (mini size)

– Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Outshine, true gold (mini size)

– Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with Hypochlorous Acid (full size)

– Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Riri, shimmering rose mauve nude (mini size)

– HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss in Guava, soft warm pink (full size)

– Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for Clear Skin (mini size)

This set retails for $69. As an acne-prone girl, I’ve wanted to test out the Tower 28 SOS spray and Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant for so long, and I jumped at the opportunity to snag them along with the Makeup by Mario blush, which gives the skin a beautiful flush of color, and the Haus Labs lip glaze. I have noticed an improvement in my skin from using the SOS spray and liquid exfoliant, and I will purchase the full-sized ones soon! This set is a hefty dollar, but most of these products are excellent.

I love trying new makeup and skincare products, so if you’re someone like me and want to treat yourself a bit, these sets are perfect.