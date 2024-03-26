8 Activities to Celebrate the Start of Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Looking for something to do now that Spring has started? Look no further!

Spring has finally sprung! Second to Fall, Spring is my favorite season for a variety of reasons. The start of warm weather, blooming of flowers, and vibrant greenery all make Spring such a happy, joyous season. To celebrate its arrival, here are 8 fun activities you can do alone, with family, or with friends!

Picnic in the Park

One of the most iconic activities to do once the weather starts getting warm is a picnic! Picnics not only are a fun way to hang out with friends, but also a way to enjoy nature. To have the best picnic, make sure you get a big blanket to cover the grass you are sitting on and to pack the best snacks. You could even do themed picnics where you feature different kinds of food like sandwiches or sweet treats!

Outdoor Yoga

Another way to enjoy the outdoors is by doing yoga! Check your local yoga studios to see if any of them are providing outdoor classes. If not, don’t let that stop you! There are thousands of yoga classes on YouTube that you can follow and do at your own time and pace. Be one with nature and try doing some yoga in the sun!

Plant a Garden

Flowers are a staple for Spring, so why not grow some of your own? Whether you have an area outside you can plant or can only use a pot indoors, planting flowers is an incredibly easy way to spice up your area. All you need is some potting soil, some flowers from the store, and water! Bring life to your yard or your room by planting some flowers.

Bike Ride

One of my favorite Spring pastimes is going on bike rides with my dad. Nothing beats smelling the fresh grass and flowers with the sun hitting your face and the wind in your hair. Ride your bike along a trail or even through your neighborhood to get a little cardio during a lunch break or in the afternoon. If you do not have a bike of your own, look into local bike share programs near you! Almost every big city and town has bikes available to use for a very cheap price.

Nature Hike

Hikes are a great way to see how the environment around you is blossoming. If you do not have any knowledge of hiking trails around you, look on Google or TikTok to find popular trails or even hidden gems! A lot of hikes can feature unique trees, flowers, or even waterfalls.

Spring Cleaning Party

While this activity is not outside, a Spring cleaning party is a great way to get into the Spring mood. A new season is a great opportunity for a refresh and a cleaning party not only allows you to get organized, but can be fun if you do it with family or friends. Blast some tunes and open the windows to have your own Spring cleaning party!

Spring Photoshoot

There isn’t a better way to celebrate Spring than taking photos of its beauty. You and your friends can have all kinds of photoshoots, whether it is just taking photos of nature or of yourselves. Make the photoshoots even more fun by having special themes like fairies or Midsommar. Utilize the new flowers and greenery for an amazing backdrop for your Instagram photos and TikTok videos.

DIY Flower Crown Party

Lastly, if you happen to live around a lot of flowers or a big flower field, use some of them to host a flower crown party. Gather with some family or friends with some flowers, floral wire, floral tape, and some scissors! Each person has the liberty to be creative and make their own style of flower crown. To make this activity even more of a party, you can make floral drinks or flower decorated foods to have a full on floral extravaganza!