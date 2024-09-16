This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Fall is finally here! If you’re anything like me, this is definitely your favorite time of year. Fall has so much to offer: the weather isn’t too hot or too cold, the nostalgic seasonal food and drinks, pumpkin carving, and not to mention the best holidays are during this season. In previous years I haven’t truly taken advantage of experiencing fall in the DMV, but that’s about to change. Here are 6 things to do in the DMV this fall that will put you in the autumn mood!

Cox Farms

If you grew up in Northern Virginia, chances are you’ve been here before— I know I have. Cox Farms is located in Centerville and has a wide variety of fall fun for everyone. From pumpkin picking and petting zoos to scary corn mazes and haunted hayrides, this place has it all. Cox Farms’ Fall Festival and the Fields of Fear will begin mid September until the first week of November.

The Mosaic Fall Festival

This festival is for the autumn lovers who like a traditional fall celebration without the Halloween scares. Located in Merrifield, the Mosaic District hosts a Fall Festival every year that has activities for both children and adults. The festival has games, pumpkin painting, live music, and a sip-and-stroll (for those of you over twenty-one). I personally have never been, but you’ll definitely catch me there this year. The festival takes place on September 28 and 29, so don’t miss it!

Oktoberfest at the Wharf

No fall “to-do” list is complete without Oktoberfest. This year, DC’s The Wharf will be having their own Oktoberfest along with a bunch of fun activities. There will be a Stein Hoisting Championship, Polka Dance Classes on the Pier, and my personal favorite, the Weiner 500 Dachshund Dash. So grab your Dachshunds and head to the Wharf on October 5th!

Maryland Renaissance Fair

This one is for the people who love to mix fall and fantasy. The renaissance fair has themed food, drinks, shows, and all kinds of activities! What makes it even more interesting is that you can go all out and dress as they would during the renaissance. Personally, I have yet to experience the fair, but I have only heard good things about it from friends and family who have gone.

Shenandoah Skyline Drive

This one is for the people who want to enjoy the fall activities on a budget. Though the Shenandoah National Park is about an hour away from the George Mason campus, the drive is definitely worth it. This is an activity that you could really make a day of: grab a few friends, pack some snacks, and drive down the Skyline Drive taking in all of the autumn views while listening to music. If you want a more active experience, feel free to hike in the park too. Once the trees start changing color, make your way to Shenandoah National Park, you’ll have a great time.

Field of Screams- MD

I had to save the scariest thing to do for last. The Field of Screams in Maryland features two different horror trails that take you through a vast forest and eerie campgrounds in the dark, plus haunted houses on both trails. If that sounds too scary, don’t worry— Maryland’s Field of Screams also has carnival games! But if you’re looking for something even scarier, be sure to go during October 10-13 when Stitchy the Clown hosts a terrifying attraction.

Fall is truly a season with so much to offer, so don’t take it for granted! Grab some friends and enjoy any or all of these attractions to make this a fall to remember. I know I will!