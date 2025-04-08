The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some endings just need to be changed.

Venus: Shameless. What an ending, right? But specifically, I’m changing the fact that Fiona doesn’t come to Ian and Mickey’s wedding. Because in what universe, does FIONA GALLAGHER, the woman who started taking care of her siblings, AND went to court to get legal guardianship of them in season 3, didn’t go to her favorite sibling’s (her and Ian were the closest, fight me, I don’t care what you have to say about that,) wedding with someone she watched grow up with them. Why? And then, Lip getting with Tami Tamietti and having a baby with her. No. Just no. I hate that for him, Tami is so utterly toxic and then her trying to take Freddie from him, him BUILDING A HOUSE FOR HER???? Just for her to be the worst person of all time and trying to dip when HE’S THE ONE WHO WAS TAKING CARE OF FREDDIE?? Tami Tamietti, when I catch you. I just, why? Why, Shameless? HBO ran out of ideas? The only person who had even the smallest bit of a good ending was Liam, and he ends up losing Frank, AND he doesn’t get to say bye to him? Like I get it, Frank spent the last four seasons being the worst father possible (specifically to Liam), and dragging him around to do his bidding, because all his other kids hated him and Liam was the only one who gave him a chance, but still, the scene where Liam leaves the bar and looks back at Frank’s seat, expecting him to be there. Cool. Totally awesome of you, HBO. Thanks for that. Me personally, I ended that show wanting to fight everyone involved, and I don’t blame Emmy Rossum for not wanting to come back to the show, because of how awful they were to her. To be honest, and this is coming from someone who loves this show with every fiber of my being, after Season 4, every episode had me wanting to rip my hair out and fight the producers, and I stand by that. #LipWasRobbedFromAHappyEnding #FionaDeservedBetter #ShamelessRuinedDebbie

Wrileigh: Voltron: Legendary Defenders had an awful ending. Everything after Season 4 went downhill. Honestly, let Lotor stay dead. His whole insanity arc was unnecessary. He already served his purpose when he betrayed Allura and created conflict with the Paladins. That one man Shiro was with before he went on that space expedition with Pidge’s brother shouldn’t have died. They could’ve gotten married at the end instead of having Shiro marry a background character we only met for like 2 seconds. Lance and Keith got the worst endings they should’ve been a couple (Dreamworks queerbaited us so bad). I didn’t care for Hunk and Pidge’s ending, I thought it was fine for the most part. I understand Allura sacrificing herself to save the universe but like, couldn’t they have revived her or put her memories into the giant ship like Allura’s dad? I feel like that would’ve made more sense.

McKenna: Clueless has a really stupid ending. Why on earth does Cher get with a guy who used to be her step brother and that she had a very sibling-like relationship with throughout the whole movie? I get that when they get together he’s not still her step brother but it still weirds me out. I honestly think Cher shouldn’t have ended up with a man at all. Either she should’ve realized she’s a lesbian (because any girl who hates men as much as she does is 100 percent a lesbian), or she should’ve simply realized she was fine being single. Girls can be okay being single and I think that’s something we need to see more in the media, that and lesbians. I am a Cher lesbian truther. Or maybe if she had to end up with a man she could’ve ended up with someone who wasn’t her step-brother at one point! They literally act like siblings for the whole film and I can’t stand that that’s who she ended up with. He’s living in her house over break and works with her father. Their lives are just too intertwined for me to feel normal about it.