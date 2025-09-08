RT: “Our Favorite TV Moments”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Geneseo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Suzie Brunn:

My favorite TV moment as of recently that has stuck itself into my brain is the pivotal moment in Gilmore Girls when Luke and Lorelai finally get together after literal seasons of the show creating buildup to their relationship. After suffering through episodes of them subtly pining for each other and then finally getting to the scene where they kiss and get together is just such a refreshing moment and all my feelings of frustration with these two fictional characters are released and replaced with joy. They are one of my favorite TV relationships and the scene in my opinion is a big turning point for the show and really marks the start of a new era in the Gilmore Girls seasons.

Anna Enright:

My favorite TV moment would have to be when One Direction starred on iCarly. Yes, it is over a decade old, but it has always stuck with me. Particularly the scene where they discover the butter sock and say “is that a sock? Full of buttah?”.

Ella Effinger:

Recently, I haven’t been able to get The Summer I Turned Pretty out of my head, and one moment in particular that I haven’t forgotten is when Jeremiah goes off on Belly about the wedding cake he wanted, and how she wanted to do something different because they couldn’t afford it. I watched the episode with my friend and when he started mansplaining what cacao is and whining about how she said he could have “one thing,” my friend and I were literally screaming at the screen and had to pause the episode to rant about it. That singular moment makes me angry to this day. All this to say, The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the best horrible shows I’ve ever watched. All the characters are dumb and make stupid decisions, it’s a great show if you want to turn off your brain for an hour. For those who have seen the show, I’m Team Conrad at the end of the day.

Jocelyn Whitney:

A TV moment that has stuck out to me for years has been the Glee Season 3 Nationals performance. I’m usually not one for musicals but Glee has remained one of my favorite comfort shows. In season 3, the main cast are seniors and their main focus is winning the Show Choir Nationals after their highly-publicized failure the previous year where Rachel and Finn go through a multitude of emotions following a breakup. They kiss on stage during their performance of “Pretending”, an original song. During their senior year, the members of the New Directions are more determined than ever to redeem themselves. After a year of trial and error, with the group breaking up at some point, a new show choir group forming, and some members leaving, they banded together and performed 3 solid songs that won the judges over. Mr. Schuester, the coach of the New Directions, had the former group The Troubletones, with Santana, Mercedes, and Brittany, joined by the other women in the group, perform “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga with intense choreography that, as a dancer, made me want to learn. They followed that with a ballad that Rachel led, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion, and finished strong with the entire group performing “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” by Meat Loaf. For a group that relies mostly on showtunes for their performances, branching out in three distinct genres really stood out to me and is widely considered by fans to be their best competition performance.

Wrileigh Bacon:

My favorite tv moment is the fight between Rachel Reilly and Ragan Fox in Season 12 of Big Brother. What had happened was Rachel was evicted from the Big Brother house and her boyfriend Brendon (now husband) unleashed a Pandora’s Box punishment on the house, which let Rachel back in the house for 24 hours, and she immediately begins fighting with Ragan. She asks if Ragan was “a big b**ch because he’s gay” and he claps back immediately with “No Rachel, I’m not a “big b**ch because I’m gay, I’m a big b**ch because you’re an absolute monster”. Then later, Rachel rubbed cookies in Ragan’s face asking if he wanted some, when she knew he was a have-not that week (have-nots aren’t allowed to eat food from the house kitchen) and they basically get into a really heated argument where Ragan pretty much swept the floor with Rachel. My favorite insult from that argument is honestly, “The only real thing about you is the pimples on your chin”. Honestly hope Rachel doesn’t win this season of Big Brother, I don’t like her.

Samantha McGinnis:

I don’t watch a lot of TV, but one of the shows that has stuck with me the most is How I Met Your Mother. I started watching it when I was really young—younger than I should have been—and it easily became one of my favorite shows. It definitely didn’t age well, especially in the humor department, but there are so many lessons that a person can learn from watching this show.

Going off of that, one of my favorite moments in this show is something that spanned multiple seasons: Barney and Robin getting together. I could say so much about how these two characters really brought out the best in each other, compliment each other, and show the truth about what loving someone can be like—both the positives and the negatives. They show growth in a relationship, and they learn to love each other at their best and worst moments. “The Robin” is my favorite Playbook chapter, and I will never forget Barney’s proposal to Robin. I will also never forgive the creators of this show for doing what they did to my original OTP.

Every time I rewatch this show (yes, I have rewatched all nine seasons multiple times), I fall more and more in love with Barney and Robin, both separately and together. There is just something about this show that manages to comfort me and make me laugh every time. If you have not watched this show, you should definitely watch it! Just ignore the jokes/humor that was funny in 2005 and aged like milk.

Arleene Lema:

One of my favorite TV moments was the eleventh episode of the seventh season in The Office. The snowball fight between Jim and Dwight was very interesting, absurd, and hilarious. The escalation of the fight was another level and one of Jim’s losses, a very rare occurrence. The episode being in one of the later seasons, specifically the seventh season, the last season in which Micheal Scott is in, makes it more special. Unfortunately, the producers often had to make up random episode ideas, filler episodes, and episodes with guest appearances. Of course, the Christmas episodes were the most memorable because of the amount of craziness, drama, and sense of family.

Venus Martinez:



One of my favorite TV moments would have to be when Geraldo Rivera spent an entire night on national television hyping the opening of Al Capone’s vault for 30 million. It was called “The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults”, and they showed all of this awesome stuff in his Lexington Hotel, like a brothel and all this other stuff, but the main focus was on the vault that they kept trying to get into. There was a thought that maybe it was money, or like the bodies of his enemies and they were hyping it up for it to be…nothing. The vault was completely empty beside rubble and pre-prohibition alcohol bottles and it was so funny. Even in 1986, they managed to cause a media spectacle and give us nothing <3