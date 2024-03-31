The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How this man-made thing can change love for us all.

AI is real. This thing that used to only be in sci-fi movies is a reality. Everywhere you look more and more AI things are created. ChatGPT is doing your friends homework, AI is making a new photo of a celebrity couple and so much more. The best and worst part is a lot of what it does looks realistic.

This will have dangerous effects in our everyday life. When you buy something like a book, you won’t know if it is made by a person or artificial intelligence. It will make it harder for artists to sell their work. If someone doesn’t want to be in a video, they can be put in it. Going off of that, it can make it seem like people said things they never actually said. Not only that, there is also the issue of deep fakes.

For those who don’t know, deep fakes are AI-created images of people, often women, and often without any clothes on. This is growing in popularity and negatively affecting more and more people. I mean, it is creating nudes people did not consent too. And pushing beauty standards. Even on the people that are having them made of them, just think of the emotional damage it could do if not only are they being violated but they might not even look like that under their clothes.

But what about love? AI will no doubt hurt love. AI can make videos that are becoming more realistic by the day. It can make it look like someone did or said something they didn’t. How do you convince your significant other you didn’t do something if there is photo evidence?

And on the other end, people tend to find out what they did by a photo or video. But now they will be able to convince themselves and each other that it is fake and didn’t happen. They can not really argue with that.

My last negative piece is that people will lose jobs. I mean, why hire a person when a machine can do it for free? And maybe a bit better?

Overall I think that some AI is good. I mean, many people have been helped by things like Siri. However, that does not change the negatives it could hold. Usually when I complain about things like this I try to offer some advice but I don’t have any for this. I have no idea how far AI will go, I don’t think anyone does. I mean for all you know, I could be an AI.