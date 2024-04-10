The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During my final month of college as a senior, I get that antsy feeling in the pit of my stomach telling me to do something with my life. It’s nagging at me as if to say that I’m not enough and to continuously work harder to prove that I am worth something. I know that’s a heavy thing to say, but I think we all feel it in little ways throughout our days. Like the trap of comparison on Instagram or LinkedIn, ESPECIALLY LinkedIn. I even see it discussed on Instagram reels; how LinkedIn is more of a comparison death trap than Instagram.

I think the following statement is a hard pill to swallow: I have never been and never will be perfect. It’s overwhelming, the way we can so quickly compare any situation to someone else’s. Whether that be about money, looks, education or social status. This is not breaking news, but comparison and feelings of inadequacy are things we all universally experience. It becomes exhausting, but addictive and comforting in an odd way. It’s like if I can’t do something with my life, I can live vicariously through someone on social media. In the moment, I have a false sense of productivity. Like I’m working toward the goal they’re working on, but in reality, I’ve been scrolling on my phone for four hours. There may also be jealousy involved, where I feel like I can never live up to someone’s standard and I feel dejected. It’s a never-ending cycle.

To help address these constant feelings of mine, I try to take my thoughts captive. This means that when I start thinking certain thoughts like, “I will never be as smart or kind as her,” I choose to pause and go to the Bible. What does God think about me? Well, Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” The Bible says God has good and unique plans for me, and I am “fearfully and wonderfully made” according to Psalm 139:14. This does not come naturally, and I still practice taking my thoughts and reworking them according to how God thinks of me. He loves me, and he has a good plan for me. No matter where I end up or what I do, God has a good purpose for me. It may not be aligned with the world’s definition of success, which is another hard thing for me to accept. As 1 Samuel 16:7 says, “…The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” I may end up at a job I don’t think sounds “good enough” to impress extended family members during Thanksgiving dinner. So what? What’s important is a heart that’s lined up with God, trusting in His plan because he is good. I think that’s true success.

“Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you” (1 Peter 5:7).