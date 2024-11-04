The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

FALL IS AMONG us, ARIZONIANS!

It’s here, my favorite time of year! Bring out the sweaters, chunky boots, fuzzy socks, and knitted blankets. I am a fall girl at heart, and each year, I can’t wait to say goodbye to triple-digit degrees and shorts and hello to apple cider and my fall closet.

Even though living in Arizona doesn’t quite do fall justice, here are a few things that help me pretend I’m embracing the proper autumn season.

Planning fall-themed activities with my friends

Most recently, my friends and I decided to buy and paint little pumpkins. I bought a white pumpkin and painted it to look like a cow. In addition to little DIY crafts, I go to corn mazes, rodeos, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses. I will attend any free event in the area that fits the fall mood.

Baking pumpkin treats

I love pumpkin-flavored treats, but most notably, I love pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. There’s something about the natural sweetness from the pumpkin and the chocolate that just makes everything right in the world. Honestly, I try to bake more pumpkin-themed treats during this time of year.

Halloween movies the whole month of October

Even though I watch Halloween movies any time of the year, when fall starts, it just gives me another excuse to put them on in the background when I do homework. I could rewatch Twitches, (specifically) Return to Halloweentown, and Coraline for the rest of my life, and I would be so happy.

Reading Fall-themed books

When I can feel autumn creeping into my bones, I bring out all of my thrillers and dark academia books, waiting patiently on my TBR. This fall, I plan to read Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn, The Butterfly Garden by Dot Hutchison, and One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig. Currently, I am reading my way through the Twilight series, and I am hopeful that I can at least start one of these books before the season changes.

Shopping for more layers

Even though Phoenix is arguably the worst fall-weathered state, I still try to pretend that I live in Stars Hollow, Connecticut with the Gilmores. I thrift for jeans and jackets that I can use all season. I also try to look for some cute basic tops that are brown, black, dark red, or green. When it gets colder (meaning 65 degrees), you will always find me in a long-sleeve shirt. When I’m not thrifting, you can find me strutting down H&M or Francesca’s in my platform Doc Martens.

Warner Bros. Television / Canva

Fall-themed playlists

I’m the type of person who has a playlist for any situation. So, of course, as soon as the temperature dropped or when Starbucks released the infamous pumpkin spice latte, I started to play my feel-good fall playlist. Lots of soft rock and indie make appearances on this playlist. Artists like Fleetwood Mac, The La’s, Coldplay, Hozier, and more have me hooked during my favorite time of the year. But on those specifically cloudy and rainy days, if I’m lucky enough, I bring out the Twilight playlist and vibe for the rest of the day.

This is the playlist I use specifically for rainy days!

Whatever your fall tradition might be, you can embrace the autumn season. With the changing of the leaves comes the time to embrace your new growth. The year is almost up, so keep it going! The witching hour has commenced, and I will enjoy every minute before Mariah Carey makes her return after Thanksgiving.