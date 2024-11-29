The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Murder, mystery, and mayhem, from fictional crime TV shows to true crime podcasts, why do people love crime? I am an avid fan of fictional crime; I can put on Criminal Minds or Bones while doing homework and not be distracted. My boss can listen to true crime podcasts while we fix up products after the store closes and remain undistracted by the horrific details. According to Edison Research, 84% of the US population 13+ consume true crime content, ranging from TV shows, YouTube, social media, and podcasts. They estimate the percentage to be 230 million consumers. So, what is the big appeal of true crime to Americans?

Curiosity

Humans are naturally curious creatures. We crave to understand everything and how it makes sense. People seek knowledge to prepare for absolutely anything and everything. True crime remains very gory, and if you pick the right podcast, it can be very dramatic. However, these storytellers detail the mysteries and murders that have occurred throughout the years. For the crime show enthusiast who likes Criminal Minds or Dexter, the curiosity stems from how the crimes evolve through every episode.

What if people like to see how criminals operate and the thought process behind their actions? True crime and crime shows can also be very informative if you look past the fear, hot actors, and hypnotic voices. Learning what goes behind fake and real crimes can help people embrace their fears in a controlled environment. Learning about these real-life scenarios is helpful to audiences because it makes them more aware of outside dangers and helps people think about how to get out of potentially life-threatening situations. Watching or listening to these shows is becoming a learning style that Generation Z is obsessed with. According to The Shorthorn, Gen Z spends an average of 4.6 hours a week consuming true crime, compared to 3.8 hours for millennials.

Mystery

Along with being curious, people love to solve puzzles. That is why escape rooms are very popular, especially those entirely fear-based. Puzzles help develop fine motor skills, and they can strengthen cognitive skills such as thinking, reasoning, and remembering. Crime shows allow audiences to think about what they are watching or listening to. When watching Criminal Minds, I always think about what might occur after a new clue is revealed. When I listen to true crime podcasts, I feel like I can jump into the conversation and talk out loud about what I am thinking, knowing full-well that the people discussing this crime cannot hear me. If you want to make it even more interactive, you can try to solve the mystery before the episode ends. (P.S. If I get even close to figuring out who the killer is, I am convinced I could be in forensics.)

Adrenaline

For whatever reason, people love to be scared. The anxiety that bubbles up in the pit of your stomach and the nerves that make you stiff can become addicting. In a safe environment, you can listen to or watch these drastic and heartbreaking stories and become aware of the dangers that exist in our world. One of my friends just started to listen to true crime and says it has made her more observant wherever she goes. The adrenaline courses through our veins from these entertainment mediums, but after the episode ends, it fades away. It is a version of exposure therapy, all from the comfort of your couch while you are wrapped up in a fluffy blanket.

Whether it is the countless podcasts, TV show adaptations of real crime stories, documentaries, or fictional-based crime shows, people seem to be obsessed with crime. Even though some of these mediums can be a way of escaping into another mental headspace, we should not let these real stories control our lives. There is such a thing as being too hyper-vigilant and developing a fear of socializing within big crowds. We should look at true crime as an educational platform to keep us informed on how to be safe, but when the episode ends, we must continue living life to the fullest. The best thing we can do for this type of entertainment is remain respectful of the situation and make it a lesson to learn from, as well as not glorifying what we see on these Netflix adaptations.

