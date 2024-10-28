Unlocking Magic and the Other Surprising Benefits of Getting Lost in Fantasy Books

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fantasy literature has been around for thousands of years and has been widely popular as a form of entertainment, but it recently gained even more love due to the rise of BookTok and Bookstagram. Readers have taken to the internet to share their love for the otherworldly landscapes, magical creatures, epic quests, and beautiful romances that come with fantasy books. But while fantasy books are often seen as pure escapism, they offer so much more to their readers.

Readers can find anything from cognitive, emotional, and even social benefits within fantasy novels. Whether you are a fan of Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere, Tolkien’s Middle-earth, J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts, or George R.R. Martin’s Westeros, there is so much more to fantasy literature than meets the eye.

Expanding Imagination and Creativity

One of the most obvious benefits of reading fantasy is its power to stretch and grow the imagination. Unlike literary fiction or nonfiction books, which are typically tied down to the real laws and rules of our world, fantasy is able to introduce its readers to entirely new rules, worlds, and possibilities. By reading about these magical worlds, you can creatively think and visualize scenarios that are far removed from daily life. The constant use of imagination while reading fantasy sharpens the brain’s ability to think outside the box and teaches creativity to readers, who can then use that creativity to problem-solve in other areas of their lives.

In addition to imagination, fantasy books are often wildly unrealistic (in the best ways) and they force their readers to suspend their disbelief. This is a skill that makes fantasy readers more open-minded. Entering worlds where magic is real or mythical creatures exist requires readers to set aside their skepticism and real-world logical thinking to embrace the logic that is set up by the author in a fantasy book.

Enhancing Empathy and Emotional Intelligence

Fantasy books are notorious for their emotional and heartbreaking character arcs, sometimes even having whole companion novels devoted to side characters’ tragic backstories. In particular, fantasy novels are often about themes of good versus evil, betrayal, sacrifice, and loyalty. Following a character’s journey through their trials and struggles makes you, as a reader, feel empathetic, because you are forced to step into the shoes of a character who is different from you but dealing with emotions that are human. This so-called enhanced empathy gives fantasy readers better emotional intelligence in their real lives.

Fantasy stories also frequently discuss the topics of social justice and the consequences of power, inequality, and government. These types of narratives reflect the real world and make fantasy readers more aware of the societal problems that inspired their favorite fantasy reads.

Teaching Grammar, Language, and Literary Analysis Skills

Fantasy books are known for their intricate plots, multiple point-of-view stories, and detailed world-building. Readers who are consuming a fantasy book need to track multiple storylines, interpret symbolism, and remember complex magic systems. All of this improves concentration, memory, and literary analysis.

Additionally, many fantasy authors choose sophisticated and fancy language, taking words from ancient myths and legends to use within their stories. The unique vocabulary and stylistic choices from fantasy books improve reader vocabulary and reading comprehension.

A Sense of Belonging and Community

The fantasy genre has many very strong fan communities for readers. BookTok, Bookstagram, and even BookTube all have many content creators who are devoted to only talking about fantasy literature and the fantasy genre. These creators often have communities readers can join, where you can meet people who enjoy reading the same stories as you. These communities offer a sense of belonging and connection and give readers a place to share their book recommendations and fan theories, and deep dive into the lore of their favorite worlds.

Stress Relief and Emotional Escape

Reading fantasy is the perfect escape from the stresses of everyday life. In a world filled with work, responsibilities, and pressures, immersing yourself in a fantasy book can give you a much-needed mental break. The magic of fantasy books allows you to disconnect from reality for a while, giving time away from stress.

Fantasy books are more than simply a form of escapism. They force you to think creatively, be more empathetic, build up literary analysis, and offer a community of like-minded readers. The next time you pick up a fantasy novel, know that you are doing much more than entering a magical world!