University Unpacked: Life Lessons I Have Learned from My College Experience

Over the past month, I have been reflecting on my college experience at GCU. From bad roommates to navigating adulthood, my college experience has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Throughout these past four years, I have learned so many things about life and myself. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. Now that I am graduating, here is some advice for you as you go about your college education.

Learn About Personal Finances

Despite taking an economics class in high school, I knew nothing about personal finances before college. I knew what loans and debt were, but that is about it. Even in college, they don’t teach you about savings accounts or building credit unless you are a finance major. My advice for college students is to take the time to learn some basics about personal finances and how to implement them.

While I am not a finance major, one of the biggest financial tips you should implement in your life is opening a Roth IRA through your bank. Essentially, it is a retirement account that allows you to save and invest money for retirement. Although retirement is a long way away, if you start adding money every year into your account, you will see your money grow over the years. And the more money you put in there, the more you can make.

While everyone’s finances look different, you can take the time to learn about what works best for you.

Don’t Be Afraid of Change

Going into college, I found myself to be the strict, routine type of girl, and when something came up or went awry, I would get stressed. So, I had difficulty adjusting to college life because every day was different. In my four years, I had to learn to loosen the reigns of my Type-A personality and go with the flow of things. This looked like going on spontaneous trips off campus with my friends, even when I planned to study. Now that I am graduating, I have learned to embrace the unexpected. That is when life gets interesting.

Stand Up For Yourself

In the past four years, unfortunately, I had to learn how to stand up for myself the hard way. Since I turned 18, I have noticed that older adults don’t tend to take me seriously because of my age and inexperience. For example, both of my Student Service Counselors attempted to trick me into taking classes I didn’t need, or they completely changed my schedule without permission. I knew deep down this wasn’t right. But with the help of my parents and trustworthy professors, I stood up for myself and didn’t let them get away with their wrongdoings.

In the end, I was able to resolve my schedule. While it takes guts to stand up for yourself, your voice deserves to be heard. You may not always have your way, however, the knowledge that you took the chance to make things right feels just as rewarding.

Stay Curious

To quote one of my favorite journalism professors, “always stay curious.” Learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom; be curious about the world and soak in all the information. Life is full of opportunities to learn, and you can embrace it.

This is Ireland Fleck, signing off.