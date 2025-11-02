TIS’ THE SEASON FOR COLLEGE SPORTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing I enjoy more about the fall season than sports starting up again on TV. The air is crisper, cooler weather happens especially in AZ, and fall is the season for college sports. I have always been an NFL fan through and through, but with GCU basketball starting up again and becoming a new college football fan, I felt the need to write about this. Whether you love it or hate it, there is always an excuse to have yummy appetizers and your favorite beverage in hand.

There is a sense of bonding that happens when surrounded by other sports fans, and it helps build a sense of community. Community happens because everyone comes together for a common goal, to have a good time, and cheer their favorite team on. You could be surrounded by people who may not like the same team as you, whether it be football or basketball, but it shows unity in a divisive world. You could be sitting next to someone who likes your rival team, and then a few hours later be best friends just by bonding over the sport. All different races and religions come together to express emotions of joy and frustration at times, but still have a beautiful sense of commonality.

GCU basketball:

GCU basketball specifically has just started its upcoming season, and the hype has never been more alive. The biggest party in college basketball is in full effect with the Havocs (GCU student section) breaking out their purple and cheering on their favorite players. GCU has just joined the Mountain West Conference, and pressure is on to keep up and work hard in establishing fair play and pulling off wins. Whether you love all things basketball or not, being a fan is its own vibe, and the events that take place make the sport even more entertaining. We just played our first game, and we lost to Baylor by a 5-point margin. However, it is upsetting that we lost, it was still a good hustle and start to the season. We shall see how we play next, but I have confident hope that we are going to do really good, especially with a lot of new, fresh faces on the team. If you haven’t watched any GCU basketball or haven’t been to a game yet, I highly recommend it because the atmosphere will change how you see GCU basketball at its finest.

college football:

Although GCU doesn’t have a football team, it doesn’t stop students from being fans and diving into the excitement for some ASU football or any other college football of your choosing. The same energy that goes into the GCU basketball games goes right into college football, and people from all over America come together to cheer on their home state team, alma mater, or where they currently go. Many GCU students cheer on ASU football because they are the closest university, within like 30 minutes. There are plenty of GCU students who enjoy a college football game, gathering with friends, and going out to their favorite restaurant to cheer on a team or just to hang out.

In reality, sports are about more than just competition. They create memories and traditions that help bring people together. The thrill and cheer of a shot in basketball or a touchdown in football remind us of the love of the game. There is no better season than now for sports lovers everywhere.