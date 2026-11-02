Things I Didn’t Expect to Miss About Home as an International Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I moved from The Bahamas to the United States for college, I knew I would miss the obvious things. My family, my friends, the beach, the food, and being surrounded by people who understood the little things without me having to explain them. What I did not expect was to miss the random, everyday things that I never really thought about before leaving home.

The food just tastes different

I knew I would miss Bahamian food, but I did not realize how often I would crave it. There is something about eating food from home that feels comforting. It is not just about the taste. Certain foods remind you of family, holidays, weekends, and growing up. Even when I find something similar here, it does not always hit the same. Sometimes I just want the food I grew up eating without having to search for a restaurant that might have it or figure out how to make it myself. Being away from home has definitely made me appreciate how much food is connected to culture. You do not realize how comforting something is until you cannot easily have it anymore.

Why is everything SO far away?

Coming from a small island has completely changed the way I think about distance. The island I am from is only about 21 miles by 7 miles, so I am used to most places being relatively close. A quick drive actually feels like a quick drive. Then I moved to the United States, where someone can casually tell you that something is “only 30 minutes away,” and I have to mentally prepare myself for the journey. Here, driving somewhere can mean highways, traffic, multiple exits, and a playlist that lasts longer than some of my classes. I sometimes miss being able to get almost anywhere without thinking too much about how long the drive will be. Back home, the island is small enough that you can run an errand and not feel like you just went on a road trip.

Why is everyone wearing sweats?

Another adjustment I did not expect was clothing.

Where I am from, people tend to dress a little more formally for everyday activities. Getting dressed can feel like an actual part of getting ready for the day. So when I came to college and realized that sweatpants and hoodies are basically an unofficial uniform, I had to adjust. Meanwhile, I am walking around campus in jeans, thinking I look completely normal. Then I look around and realize everyone else is wearing sweats.

Sometimes I genuinely feel overdressed when I am wearing an outfit that would not seem dressed up at all back home. It is funny because I am not wearing anything fancy. I just happened to put a little more effort into my outfit than the average person heading to class. It has definitely made me rethink what “casual” means depending on where you are.

The little things become the big things

Homesickness is not always a dramatic feeling. Sometimes it is something as simple as wanting a specific meal, wishing your drive home was only 15 minutes, or realizing you are the only person in jeans while everyone else is wearing sweatpants. Those little differences can make you realize just how much of your everyday life is shaped by where you come from.

Being an international student has taught me that I can love my new home while still missing the little things about my old one. I can enjoy college, make new friends, experience a different culture, and still have moments where I wish I could go home for the weekend. Maybe that is one of the hardest and most beautiful parts of leaving home. You start noticing all the things you once considered normal. And sometimes, those are the exact things you miss the most.