The Strangest Things on the Screen

Whether you loved the Stranger Things ending or absolutely hated it, everybody agrees that we want more. Obviously there is no more Stranger Things, but there are a few shows that have a similar vibe that makes you feel right back in Hawkins. From supernatural mysteries to intense friendships and small-town secrets, these series capture that same sense of adventure and suspense. Here is my top five shows that give the same warm and eerie feeling of Stranger Things.

Locke & Key (Netflix)

After moving in a home passed down through generations, away from everything that they know, three siblings start to discover magical keys that unlock specific supernatural abilities. With every key comes a challenge…and monsters trying to steal them. This fun and whimsical TV show gives a similar supernatural feel that Stranger Things dives into. The shows spends three seasons explaining the keys, the mystery and the relationship between the main family. There is always more that you don’t know.

Alice in Boarderland (Netflix)

A group of teenagers find themselves trapped in an empty, alternate version of Tokyo where they must compete in deadly survival games. Each challenge tests their intelligence, teamwork and will to live. This is an adventurous thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat in the same fashion that Stranger Things does. With amazing reviews, this show spans three season following the teens through this highs and extreme lows.

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Set in the 1980s, four newspaper delivery girls accidentally become caught in a time-travel conflict. As they jump between timelines, they must work together to survive and protect the future. Based off a mysterious comic from 2015, this shows confronts the future face-to-face. With only one season, it captures the hearts of its audience, and has you wanting more. Unfortunately, the show has been cancelled for further seasons, but it is still worth the watch and sends you back to the 80s for a few episodes.

Dark (Netflix)

When children begin disappearing in a small German town, families uncover a complex mystery involving time travel, secrets, and interconnected generations. The show is known for its deep storytelling and mind-bending twists. This is possible the most exciting and thrilling show on this lift, and yet I couldn’t keep my eyes away from the screen. This show also spans three seasons and keeps you hooked the whole way. If you want to experience dive like the UpsideDown, this is the place to go!

Silverpoint (Paramount+)

A group of teens at a summer camp investigate strange disappearances linked to a mysterious nearby bunker. Their curiosity leads them into a sci-fi adventure with hidden technology and unexpected dangers. This show, while on the more juvenile side, is the perfect balance of fun and adventure. If you want the feel of Stranger Things without the scary Demogorgons, this show is on the lighter side of the spectrum. It has only two season and is like the light-hearted side of Stranger Things.

Whether you’re chasing nostalgia or just craving your next supernatural obsession, these shows are the perfect place to start. Each one brings its own twist while still capturing that Stranger Things magic we all love. Grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and dive into one of these binge-worthy picks — and don’t forget to tell your friends all about your new favorite show.