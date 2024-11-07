The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is by far the best season in my opinion, not only because the weather is neither hot nor cold, the leaves turn pretty colors, and pumpkin spice takes over menus nationwide, but also because of the music I associate it with. If you try to tell me you don’t think “1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins makes you think of October, I think you’re wrong. Because I love to walk around with my headphones on and listen to music, I’ve accumulated an impressive taste in music over the last five years (it’s my special hobby). From indie to folk to rock, here are five albums that made the list, and may just end up finding a place in your Spotify playlist.

Blonde on Blonde by Bob Dylan

If you like folk and rock music from the 1960s, then check this album out! Released in 1966, Dylan’s song “Just Like a Woman” is now known as one of his best songs, and is my personal favorite as well. The album leans into classic American blues, wailing harmonicas, and poetic rhymes to form the well-rounded album that makes it so special. I always recommend listening to “Visions of Johanna” to hear the clever instrumentation. I think of this as a fall album specifically because of the times I have found myself walking around the neighborhood listening to the strumming of a guitar and the organ keys, dressed quite similarly to Dylan on the album cover. The resemblance was truly uncanny.

Blind by The Sundays

This 1992 album by the Scottish alternative rock band is a current staple in my autumn rotation because the upbeat but dually soulful and filled with melancholy lyrics remind me of my favorite season. Harriet Wheeler’s voice meshes perfectly with the acoustics that remind me of the dreamy melodies of the Cocteau Twins. Anything by The Sundays falls into my autumn playlist, but this second studio album gave them a chance to explore more somber themes while sticking with a similar indie, alternative feel specific to the 90s. This album reminds me of a coming-of-age movie set during a season where so much changes.

Tous les Garçons et les Filles by Françoise Hardy

The debut album of French singer Françoise Hardy made an impact on my musically inclined brain because it had the vintage feel I was looking for. Released in 1962, the backing instrumentation is stripped-down and simple, with basic jazz percussion and a lack of supporting vocals to highlight the then eighteen-year-old’s rich voice. The songs explore love in its most pure form, done in a way that has unfortunately not been replicated by many. This album is about the autumn that brushes behind you as slowly falling leaves. My favorite song off of this album is “Le temps de l’amour.” In a modern world, sometimes listening to something vintage makes your autumn more than just another season.

So Tonight That I Might See by Mazzy Star

The 1993 album by Mazzy Star leans into the cozy, witchy vibes only best remembered during fall. What I appreciate most is the unique vocals of Hope Sandoval, the lead singer. The group’s most famous song of all time, “Fade Into You,” is off of this album and is equally matched by the song “Unreflected”, which features maracas and a melody best swayed to under warm lighting. Sandoval’s calming, hypnotic voice lulls you into a comfortable place despite its psychedelic folk sound and tambourines that I believe were meant to be played in a 90s teen horror movie. For a magical bedtime ritual, try listening to “Blue Light” before tucking yourself into bed.

October Rust by Type O Negative

This 1996 album by the New York goth metal band, Type O Negative, is on the darker side of these recommendations and is best for those more interested in dark, slow, and melodic rock/metal music. It also helps if you liked vampire media when you were younger. While nothing fast-paced like Metallica or Slayer, October Rust has its darkness; it urges you to take a moment to dwell in it. Reach out with look for the ghost lurking on the other side of your window. “Love You to Death” is my favorite, despite its popularity, and it’s about just that; loving someone to death. The beginning is different than a lot of other goth-adjacent songs, though not uncommon for Type O Negative. It begins with a slow, piano ballad that builds into a heavier, more sensual song. If this isn’t to your taste (to that I ask, why?), try “Be My Druidess” which is also a very catchy tune. As said before, this album includes more ballads and less doom.

Everything listed above is easily accessible on multiple streaming platforms and is universal enough for different types of listeners. Explore a new genre, re-discover something you listened to as a child, and talk about it with your friends. Autumn is the best time for listening to music, after all!