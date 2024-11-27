Thanksgiving in Your Dorm: Mini Appliances That Make It Possible

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is a time for delicious food, heartfelt gratitude, and spending time with friends. But if you’re living in a GCU dorm with limited cooking resources, the thought of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner might seem impossible. Don’t worry—making a festive meal in your dorm is easier than you think! With a few dorm-approved appliances and some creativity, you can celebrate Thanksgiving in style without breaking dorm rules.

Here are some mini appliances you can use to whip up a dorm-friendly feast:

1. Microwave

Perfect for: Mashed potatoes, vegetables, reheating pre-cooked turkey, or quick desserts.

The microwave is a dorm staple that can be your best friend on Thanksgiving. Instant mashed potatoes are a no-brainer—just follow the instructions on the box, and you’re good to go. You can also steam vegetables in microwave-safe bags or heat up pre-cooked turkey slices.

For dessert, whip up a mug cake or mini pumpkin pie. A simple recipe for a pumpkin mug cake includes pumpkin puree, sugar, spices, and flour, all mixed in a mug and microwaved for about a minute.

Pro Tip: Microwave dinner rolls for about 10 seconds to make them soft and warm, just like fresh out of the oven.

2. Mini Crockpot

Perfect for: Stuffing, mac and cheese, or sweet potatoes.

A mini crockpot is perfect for preparing dishes that need slow cooking. You can easily make stuffing by tossing bread cubes, broth, butter, and seasoning into the crockpot and letting it simmer for a few hours. Another idea is a creamy mac and cheese—just combine cooked pasta, cheese, milk, and a bit of butter and let it cook until melted and gooey.

Pro Tip: If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even cook sweet potatoes in your crockpot. Add a little brown sugar and marshmallows for a classic Thanksgiving side dish.

3. Electric Kettle

Perfect for: Gravy, soups, or mashed potatoes.

An electric kettle isn’t just for tea—it’s also great for making hot water-based dishes like gravy or instant mashed potatoes. You can also use it to prepare quick soups like butternut squash or pumpkin soup from packets or canned mixes.

Pro Tip: Use the kettle to pre-heat water for cleaning up afterward—keeping your dorm mess-free is key!

4. Toaster Oven

Perfect for: Rolls, casseroles, or mini pies.

A toaster oven is perfect for small-scale baking. You can warm up dinner rolls, bake a green bean casserole, or make a mini sweet potato pie. Pre-made pie crusts and canned fillings make it easy to create a dessert that tastes homemade without the hassle.

Pro Tip: Add marshmallows to the top of your sweet potato casserole and toast them until golden for a professional touch.

5. Electric Sandwich Maker

Perfect for: Thanksgiving-inspired paninis or sliders.

With an electric sandwich maker, you can create warm and delicious Thanksgiving sliders. Use deli turkey slices, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and cheese between two dinner rolls or bread slices, and press until warm and crispy. This compact device can give you all the Thanksgiving flavors in a portable, easy-to-eat meal.

Pro Tip: Add a dollop of gravy to your sandwich for an extra burst of flavor.

Tips for a Memorable Dorm Thanksgiving

Plan Ahead: Make sure to check your dorm’s rules for allowed appliances and shop for easy-to-make ingredients. Keep It Simple: Stick to a few dishes that can be prepared quickly and easily. Share the Fun: Invite roommates or friends to bring their favorite sides or desserts to create a potluck-style dinner. Set the Scene: Use paper decorations, festive plates, and a fall-themed playlist to make your dorm feel cozy and celebratory.

Thanksgiving in a dorm might look different from a traditional family gathering, but with a little creativity and the right tools, it can still be a memorable experience. So, gather your friends, get cooking, and give thanks for the opportunity to celebrate together—Lopes Up!