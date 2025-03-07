The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here we go again.

Iconic songs from 2005 are officially hitting their two-decade mark this year. Everything from top emo anthems to club bangers that had us losing control. These top tracks helped to define an era when they were being released. Now they have regained popularity from social media like Vine. May she rest in peace.

Because this song list is extensive, I split it into four categories. In Vine We Remember (aka Vine and TikTok Songs), The Emo Trinity, 2000s Bangerz, and Don’t Know It Till You Play It.

I want to mention that, yes, many of these songs can be placed in different categories, but after first listing them, this is where I believe they belong at first glance.

Let the spiraling begin.

IN VINE WE REMEMBER (AKA VINE AND TIKTOK SONGS)

These songs come to mind when I think of Vine, RIP, and TikTok, simply because I’ve heard them the most from one of those platforms.

“Photograph” — Nickelback

“Hollaback Girl” — Gwen Stefani

“You’re Beautiful” — James Blunt

The Emo trinity

It’s not a phase mom.

With my extensive knowledge (because I still listen to all these songs daily), the Emo Trinity consists of Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, and My Chemical Romance. While these bands are heavily mentioned in this section, I also wanted to include the most Emo-coded songs released in 2005.

“Sugar We’re Going Down” — Fall Out Boy

“I Write Sins Not Tragedies” — Panic! At The Disco

“Bring Me To Life” — Evanescence

“Boulevard of Broken Dreams” — Green Day

“Beverly Hills” — Weezer

“Hey There, Delilah” — Plain White T’s

“Dance, Dance” — Fall Out Boy

“Holiday” — Green Day

“I’m Not Okay (I promise)” — My Chemical Romance

“Wake Me Up When September Ends” — Green Day

“The Kill” — Thirty Seconds to Mars

2000s bangerz

This section is pretty self-explanatory. These are the most Y2K songs you will ever find. These will be featured at every 2000’s night and/or playlist you hear.

We Belong Together was the #1 song in 2005, spending 14 weeks at the top!

“Crazy in Love” — Beyonce

“We Belong Together” — Mariah Carey

“Lose Control” — Missy Elliot

“Pon de Replay” — Rihanna

“My Humps” — Black Eyed Peas

“One, Two Step” — Ciara feat. Missy Elliot

“Gold Digger” — Kanye West

“Candy Shop” — 50 Cent

“Since You Been Gone” — Kelly Clarkson

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

“Hey Ya!” — Outkast

“Let Me Love You” — Mario

“Don’t Cha” — The Pussycat Dolls

Don’t know it till you play it

Again, it’s pretty self-explanatory. Most of these songs you won’t know until you play them, but rest assured, they are very well-loved when you hear the chorus kick in.

“I Bet You Look Good on The Dancefloor” — Arctic Monkeys

“Fix You” — Coldplay

“Feel Good Inc.” — Gorillaz

“Bless This Broken Road” — Rascal Flatts

“Because Of You” — Kelly Clarkson

“Breakaway” — Kelly Clarkson

“Run It!” — Chris Brown

“Laffy Taffy” — D4L

“Just A Lil Bit” — 50 Cent

“Disco Inferno” — 50 Cent

“Animals” — Nickelback

“Emergency” — Paramore

“You and Me” — Lifehouse

“Scars” — Papa Roach

“Over My Head” — The Fray

recap

Feeling old yet? These emo heartbreak bangers and top club hits shaped the generation they were released, and I would argue the generation that followed. These songs are treasured and will continue to live rent-free in our playlists. Here’s a playlist I found if you’re feeling nostalgic. Have a fun time, ma peeps!