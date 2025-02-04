The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you a student who is passionate about law and advocacy? Do you have a passion for justice and social change? Do you dream of a career that will be fulfilling and challenging after college? Sounds like you want to be a lawyer! As a pre-law student, I have dedicated four years of my life to researching law school applications and I compiled all my research into an easy how-to guide for all pre-law students.

Step 1: Research Law Schools

Researching law schools was very daunting for me because this choice has the possibility of changing your life forever. The best advice I received was to explore law schools that align with your personal goals just as much as your career goals.

Things to consider:

Do you prefer an urban life?

What region do you want to live in?

Do you want to stay near family?

What does your work-life balance look like in the future?

What are your family planning goals?

Can you afford the cost of living in the area?

These questions helped me shape my research to match my personal goals. It allows me to easily cross off law schools that do not match my personal needs and wants. For example, my goal is to live close to my family in the Southwest and I know I will need their support when attending law school, therefore I will not apply for a law school in Michigan.

Additionally, it is important to also research each school’s programs, faculty, location, student diversity, and financial aid opportunities. Lastly, the most important thing to research in a prospective law school is their bar passage rates. How well does a law school prepare its students to pass the bar? All these aspects are incredibly important because they give you an insight into how well this law school prepares you to succeed in your career.

Step 2: Prepare for the LSAT (or GRE)

Secondly, law schools will ask for your Law School Admission Test (LSAT) or Graduate Record Examination (GRE) score. The LSAT, which is most commonly accepted by law schools, score range is 120-180. Similarly to the SAT, the higher your score, the higher the chances of receiving an acceptance letter or a scholarship.

Preparing for the LSAT is the hardest aspect of your law school application journey. By studying early, you can give yourself more time to reach your desired score. Most recommend that you aim for at least 3-6 months of preparation. Considering prep courses such as Blueprint, 7Sage, or Kaplan. These courses range in price, but a good way to have your LSAT prep course paid for is by joining a Pre-Law fellowship. You will want to take the LSAT months before you want to apply to Law School so you have enough time to receive your scores or to retake the test if needed. Timing is everything!

Step 3: Build a Strong Application

When researching law schools, you will find out that every law school is different. However, there are a few things that are always consistent with application requirements. Most law schools will require a four-year undergraduate degree, but unlike what many people believe, there is no kind of major that law schools require applicants to have. Whether you are a political science major or a biology major, law schools will not reject you based on your major. However, no matter what your major is, it is important to maintain a high GPA. A high GPA will give you more chances at being accepted to more law schools, scholarships, and choices.

Building a strong application is the best way to have an admissions team get to know why you would be a perfect fit. Most law schools require a personal statement, 2-3 letters of recommendation, and a resume. A personal statement is a 1-2 page long impactful essay showcasing your passions, past relevant experiences, and career aspirations. Remember to secure strong recommendations from professors during your time in college for those letters of recommendation. Make sure to highlight relevant experiences, achievements, leadership roles, and internships in your resume too!

Step 4: Submit Applications

Finally, you have taken the LSAT, written and edited your statement and resume, gathered all your letters of recommendation, and it’s time to finally apply to law school! You will need to apply through the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) using their Credential Assembly Service (CAS). Make sure to tailor your application for each school you are applying to. Submit your applications are early as possible for more chances at admissions and scholarships!

This simple how-to guide is packed with information to help you achieve your goal of becoming an attorney. This process can be very intimidating and incredibly hard to accomplish, however, take one step at a time. Rober Collier’s quote “Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and out” is a quote I repeat to myself every day. Make one small effort every day, and in the end, you will reach success. So, do it happy, do it tired, do it lonely, do it with friends, do it when you are motivated, and do it when you’re scared. Your future is in your hands!