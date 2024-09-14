Saying Goodbye to Summer Already? You Can Still Experience Summer Fun When School Starts!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

School begins, but that does not mean summer has passed us by yet! The Arizona summer does not end until September 22, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the end of summer in Phoenix even in the midst of classes. Grab a group of friends and spend a weekend trying out some of these activities!

Kayla Bacon / Her Campus

Tubing the Salt River

Every college student in Phoenix should go tubing on the Salt River at least once! Only 50 minutes away, you and a group of friends can slowly tube down the winding Salt River. It is a relaxing hour to two hour float among green foliage and large mountains. If you are lucky enough, you may even spot some wild horses who live near the river! While you can rent tubes, it is easier to bring your own, so grab some tubes and friends for a relaxing Saturday morning float!

Farmers’ Markets

Most college students do not imagine Arizona to have a thriving produce culture, but farmers’ markets are a huge staple in the Phoenix summer. Often early in the morning to escape the heat as long as possible, there are many booths that offer homemade treats, juices, and fruits. Many vendors are talented in craftsmanship, so there are plenty of sewn bags and customized clothing for consumers. Phoenix farmers’ markets are a treasure trove where one can discover anything.

Kellyn Simpkins / Her Campus

Pool Day

One of the easiest ways to escape the Arizona heat is a quick jump into the pool! There are plenty of pools on campus for you to jump into, although some are busier than others. If you are not interested in getting into a busy pool with strangers, tanning on some lounge chairs alongside the refreshing water is another summer staple.

sunsplash

If you want some fun in the water outside of campus, you could take a trip to Sunsplash Water Park in Mesa, Arizona. There are a dozen water slides to ride and plenty of pools to engage in water sports with friends. It costs more during the day, but you get to escape the heat with each slide. The entire park is lit up during the summer nights, and the entrance fee is cheaper as well, so either option can make for an excellent summer outing!

Botanical Gardens, Japanese Friendship Garden

If you crave the green grass and vibrant flowers of a Midwestern summer, you can still find them in Arizona! Visiting a botanical garden can be a wonderful way to spend a hot day! They are often in cooler locations surrounded by water, transporting you to a place far from the desert. The Japanese Friendship Garden is in the heart of Phoenix, offering an oasis for college students who want to escape concrete walls.

These are just a few areas and activities you can try with friends when you are back in the sweltering sun of Phoenix. Instead of locking yourself in your air-conditioned room you can go out and explore the summer fun that Arizona offers until the weather cools down!