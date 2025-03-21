The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my senior year is coming to a close, I find myself looking back on my fondest memories at Grand Canyon University. These past three years have truly flown by so fast. Before I get to toss my cap in the air, I want to take a moment to reflect on some of my fondest memories at GCU.

The Professional Writing Major

The program helped me find my passion. When I picked my major, I was unsure if writing was going to work out. But after my intro class, I fell in love with the program and was so excited to take the rest of my classes. Since our major was so small, many of us writing majors got to know each other very well and we also got to know our professor on a personal level. I feel I have grown so much in my writing and am so thankful for all of the resources that this program has provided.

The Honors College

I could probably go on and on about Honors at GCU and how amazing it is, but I will summarize it in a paragraph. Besides the amazing opportunities Honors has given me, such as a trip abroad, an amazing job for a year, and awesome networking and professional development opportunities, my favorite part about Honors has been the people. As cheesy as it sounds, the Honors College at GCU has some of the most amazing staff, leaders, and awesome students. I made some of my lifelong friends in my first honors class, and the honors professors are top-notch. Looking back at my three years, I am incredibly thankful to the Honors College, and always recommend it to anyone attending GCU.

The Community

GCU is known for its amazing community, and for good reason. As someone who is naturally introverted, I was surprised at how fast I was able to find my people! I have been a part of some amazing clubs, where I have gotten to have some leadership roles. I was also able to find a wonderful Bible study group who have helped me grow in so many ways.

Outings With Friends

I have gotten to make so many amazing friends at GCU. People who have been there to support me in my lowest of lows, and celebrated my highs. I’ve enjoyed all of the outings we’ve gotten to go on as well! One of my favorite memories was going to the Animal Crossing event at the Sea Life Aquarium with my good friend. Another favorite time was when a bunch of us drove down to an Ostrich Ranch to celebrate my friend’s birthday. It was the most bizarre, yet incredible place I have ever been to, and I got to spend it with close friends!

The Little Moments

There are so many small moments I will miss so much. Such as…

All of my roommates spending the evening watching Spy X Family for two months in a row.

Watching the crazy shows my roommate finds on the TV.

Going to the top of the parking garage to watch the sunset.

Working on homework in the library or the Student Union.

Seeing the cats around campus.

Hearing the pep band warm up near my apartment before parading to the basketball games.

Staying up super late having deep conversations with my close friends.

And one of my personal favorites, going to watch the musicals and plays at Ethington Theatre.

While I know I won’t miss the homework and stress that comes with college, I know I will truly miss my time at GCU. I have created some of my fondest memories here, and have grown so much. If you are an incoming or current student, I hope this article has highlighted some of the best things GCU has to offer. Cherish every moment you have, look back fondly on the memories you have made, and look forward to the exciting adventures that are yet to come!