Planning Your First Visit to the Renaissance Faire

The Renaissance Faire has everything for every medieval fan! From the elaborate costumes to the shows, the games, and of course, the merchandise, there is something for everyone to enjoy! A day at the Ren Faire can be spent with your friends, enjoying the fun atmosphere without having to worry about classes, work, or stressful life. The medieval sights are ones to enjoy and can be a wonderful outing with friends and family. If this is your first time going, no worries! Here are some tips for your first visit to the Renaissance Faire.

Make a plan

It will be difficult to do everything in one day. Do some research before your visit to see what kind of shows you want to go to. If you look up your city and Ren Faire, there should be a website with lots of information about shows, vendors, where to park, and what is and is not allowed inside. With your plan in mind, be ready to be flexible as well if plans change.

Dressing up

Dressing up in a costume is not required, but it is fun to do! Someone I talked to expressed how much she loved Halloween and the opportunity to dress up. Adults enjoy the opportunity to make-believe and dress up like their favorite fantasy characters. I heard it best described as a moment of childhood whimsy in a crazy adult life.

You can dress up as elaborate or simple as you like. Some popular choices for outfits are corsets, long skirts, boots, and usually a bag of some kind. Layers are usually the way to go. No matter what you wear, wear comfortable shoes! You will be walking around a lot, and it is best to keep your feet happy all day. Also, consider the weather when planning your outfit. If it is hot, keep the layers light, but if it is cold, then remember to stay warm!

Drink Water and Wear Sunscreen

As this is an outdoor event, drinking water is very important! Bring your favorite water bottle and be sure to keep refilling it as the day goes on. Sunscreen is also very important if you will be in the sun all day. Remember to reapply!

Have a budget

Ren Faire has places to buy food and beverages and lots of places to shop. There are countless wonderful small businesses and artists that sell their work! However, some prices can be more expensive. While all of the medieval merchandise looks very cool, remember to set a budget for yourself. If you do not set a budget, then you could risk overspending and getting too many things. I suggest making a list of the things you want and trying to stick to those things. And make sure to budget for the things you know you will need, such as food and water.

Important Note: Most vendors do require cash as payment. Make sure to bring some cash with you ahead of time to avoid any payment troubles.

Most importantly, have fun! There is so much to see and do at the Ren Faire! Enjoy the music, the cool medieval weapons, the shows, the animals, the games and rides, and, of course, the time with your friends. For me, I can’t wait to dress up like a medieval princess and take in the sights with my friends. So channel your inner knight or noble and step into a world where history and imagination collide.