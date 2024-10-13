The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the blink of an eye, you have already reached your senior year of college. The beginning of the semester can come with a lot of emotions: excitement, dread, or anticipation. If you’re anything like me, you may want to start planning everything you want for your last year of college. That is why I’ve compiled a list of things to consider and add to your senior year bucket list.

Talk to Advisors

One great way to figure out what you want to do with your life is to talk to advisors. Talking to career advisors is also a great way to see what jobs are available for your areas of interest. If you are unsure of what you want to do with your life, ask your friends what kind of career they see you in.

Plan for Final Projects

Senior year is bound to bring a lot of large final projects and big exams. Try not to leave those to the last minute! Finish strong and plan ahead for what to prepare for or study for. One way to do that is to make a to-do list of tasks for each project or study session.

Go to School Events

This is your last chance to go to all of those school events you used to say you would go to next year! Have fun going to the basketball or football games. Even if you think some of the school planned events look cheesy, you can still try going for making memories sake. Grab your friends and take lots of pictures!

Job Hunting

It is a little scary to think about, but it is important to start thinking about what kind of job you want once you graduate. Even if you do not want to start applying, it is a good idea to make a list of companies you’d like to work for, or positions that sounds interesting to you. You can even start updating your resume or getting an outline of a cover letter. Then when you feel the time is right, submit a few applications. Don’t forget that your network matters! If you know someone in a career field you are interested in, talk to them! You never know what kind of opportunities they could have.

What’s Next?

While it can be overwhelming to think about, it is important to think about what certain things you want to do after college. I firstly mean what academic and career things you want to do. Do you want to get your master’s or doctorate? What kind of job do you want and how will you get it?

I am also referring to what personal things you want to do after college. Do you want to move back home, or get your own place? Are you going to move to another state, or stay in place? Do you want to get engaged or married? Do you want to get your own pet? All of these things are good to plan for while in your senior year, especially when it comes to finances.

Enjoy Yourself!

Take in every moment you can. Go hang out with your friends, enjoy your classes, meet new friends, and soak in every moment. In between planning for the future, remember to live in the now and enjoy what time you have being a college student.