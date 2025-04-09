The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming to the end of the semester, everyone is fighting to stay afloat. All we want to do is finish out the year strong, enjoy our final weeks with friends, and collect some more legendary college lore. The problem is that there are about 50 assignments due each Sunday, finals around the corner, upcoming summer employment to stress over, and the knowledge that by the end of the month, we won’t be living here doing life with these people. There is no reason to add packing to the list of things overwhelming you. Here are some tips on packing efficiently so you can cross at least one thing off your to-do list:

Spring Cleaning

Start with a basic routine of spring cleaning. Pick a drawer, box, section of your closet, or room in your apartment and purge it. If you are wondering how to know what to keep, donate, or throw away, ask yourself some of the following questions:

Have I used it in the last year? No? Then, throw it away or donate it!

If you didn’t use it but think you may want it in the future, is it going to be useful or clutter in the long term? If it will just be clutter, do the future you a favor and get rid of it now. If it is useful, consider if it could be left at home next school year.

If you haven’t used it and don’t think it will add to your future but it is sentimental, then that may be a reason to keep it. However, consider limiting yourself to a box of sentimental items. It is also worth evaluating if the thing you are remembering is truly souvenir-worthy or if you just think it may be. For example, I have every card ever given to me. Some of them have really sweet notes and are worth holding onto, but the ones that simply say, “From Aunt Jo,” at the bottom could probably go in the trash. Or maybe a T-shirt I’ve worn once could be donated, but the nice dress I didn’t have an occasion for could be kept.

Categories

Now that you have about half the stuff to pack, we can break things into categories. This will vary based on who you are, where you live, and your summer plans. For me, there are 2 larger overarching categories: things for storage and things I will take home. You may have a similar breakdown, or maybe you will only have one group. If you are someone storing your stuff here, I would then organize it into categories: school supplies, kitchen items, bedding, etc. Then place these into the storage containers you have available. I would use things that are in your room for containers or get some that you can use in the future. Plastic boxes, baskets, tote bags, and plastic drawers. This will eliminate the need to find a ton of boxes or get rid of them again in the fall. From there, label each category and where it is stored to have the ease of mind knowing where stuff is and how to get to it in the fall. For the things you are taking home, you will likely need to use standard boxes and suitcases. Keep in mind that if you are flying, suitcases must be 50 lbs or less. In this case, try to sort the things you are traveling with into the number of bags you are flying with, trying to distribute the weight evenly. It can also be helpful to pack heavier items in your personal item or carry-on bag as they have no weight limit. If you are wondering how to know what to leave here and what to pack for home, I have a couple of questions again:

Do you use it at least once a week? If yes, then definitely take it home!

Is it a summer item? Is it valuable? Will you be thinking about missing it if it’s left? If your answer to any of these is yes, then pack it if you can.

Do you have another at home, but you just like it less? Leave it here; it’s only 4 months.

Can you buy another one for cheap? Don’t go through the bother of packing it if it’s easily replaceable, especially if you are flying.

Reminders

With all the whirlwind, it can be easy to miss something, so here are things that you can be thinking about as you pack and move out:

Look for storage units early and find people to split the cost with

Pack everything and have a bag of essentials for the last 48 hours, so you don’t feel rushed leaving

Defrost your mini fridge ahead of time

Research how and when to return any rentals

Clean your space and take pictures to dispute any untrue damage claims

Prioritize your people; don’t isolate as the year comes to a close

Seriously! Label your boxes and containers

Plan your goodbyes, but don’t start too early

Embrace whatever emotions you are feeling. It’s ok to be homesick for where you are going while knowing you will be homesick for here soon. There is nothing wrong with just being excited to go or only dreading going.

As college students, it is easy to feel like we are constantly in the midst of a transition. These can be some of the most exciting and scary times of our lives. Packing doesn’t have to get in the way of that excitement or add to the fear. Break it down across many days, follow these tips, and invite some friends to help. You may find it to be relaxing or fun. Or maybe not, but at least you’ll be packed.