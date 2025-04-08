OMG, WE’RE OLD: Even more 2005 faves turning 20.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You thought we were done? Think again. 2005 was a pivotal year that shaped entertainment and made it what it is today. 2005 walked so 2025 can run. For the last section, I will focus on the TV Shows that shaped our childhoods and pop culture media as we know it.

Grey’s Anatomy

“Pick me. Choose me. Love me.”

The world was forever changed after Meredith Grey showed up on March 27, 2005. McDreamy, McSteamy, and McHottie all became new nicknames that have stuck to this day. I stand by the fact that most people have had a Grey’s phase at some point in their lives. Mine was my sophomore year of high school, and I’ve never looked back. I will also say I refused to watch after what happened to McDreamy (ifykyk) just for principle. From there, I’ve also noticed that the show continues with the cliche drama situations. With 21 seasons in the bag, I know I will be very sad if this show doesn’t continue until I grow old because this show is now two years younger than I am.

The Office (U.S.)

Arguably the world’s best sitcom (according to Michael Scott). This mockumentary-style comedy takes place at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. With prank wars, parkour, workplace romance, and a CPR lesson that is so well-known, this show is beloved by its many adoring fans. Everyone has their favorite quote or moment of the show. Mine is when Jim imitates Dwight and quotes this iconic line: “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.”

How I Met Your Mother

Ted wants to find the love of his life. Marshal and Lily are the perfect couple. Robin is Canadian. And Barney is one of the most legen (wait for it)… dary characters to come out of an early 2000s show. There’s a slap bet, the infamous playbook, and the hot/crazy scale invented. This show gives me hope that my late 20s will be full of crazy and fun memorable moments. But for now, I’m just trying to figure out the type of person I want to be when my sitcom years start.

Criminal minds

In this day and age, it’s come to my attention that Gen Z has a crippling infatuation with all things murderous intent, through pop culture, at least. This show (if you’ve never watched it before) follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) as they travel across the country and even the world to solve the wild, complex murders that plague the world. Even though this show focuses heavily on the team solving murders, you can’t help but care for these characters as their backstories are revealed. I know I’m always a bleeding heart for these characters, especially Reid, Morgan, Prentiss, Hotchner, and Garcia. With a short 15 seasons and a revival show with an additional four seasons, anyone can get caught up in the whirlwind of this addicting show.

Supernatural

Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins, otherwise known more fondly as Dean, Sam, and Castiel. This show wrapped up its air time on November 19, 2020, concluding with 327 episodes based on supernatural stories and myths worldwide. I remember most that this show was talked about a lot when I was in middle school, which is also when I first started to watch the show. The first seven episodes are bone-chilling and capture your attention, with myths about the lady in white, Bloody Mary, a spirit that resembles the curse of Final Destination, and the Hook Man. I’ll warn you that if you’re interested in watching this, the last couple of seasons become more absurd, which unfortunately made me not want to finish the show entirely. But I still have my favorite moments, like the Scooby-doo episode and when the boys experience a whole day with bad luck.

Suite life of Zack and Cody

Ah, yes, the era when the Sprouse twins were born, and everyone was in love with Zack and Cody. Let me emphasize that this show embodies my childhood, and because this was the early 2000s, I am grateful that it was a part of the good Disney years. Every afternoon when I got off school, I got an hour of TV time, and the first show that would always pop up at 3:30 was Zack and Cody. There are just so many good episodes to choose from, and yes, I do, in fact, vividly remember some of these moments like I watched them an hour ago. In short, we forget to cherish the shows we grew up with until we look back at them from adulthood.

Dancing with the stars

Picture this: it’s the summer of June 2005, and you’re scrolling through the channels to find something entertaining. The next thing you know, you see shiny costumes and a girl that looks like she was on the Bachelorette. Upon closer examination, you know that it is her, and she’s dancing the foxtrot…kinda good. The premier for this new American series showcased six couples composed of celebrities and professional ballroom dancers. The debut brought in over 13 million viewers. With 33 seasons, this competitive dancing show includes 13 couples, all with celebrities from different careers. America has seen that footballers know how to bust a groove, gymnasts can cha cha, and an ice skater can glide on the dance floor just as well. I always watch this show with my mom, and I love seeing a little more humanity from these celebrities that I think have it all. Without a doubt, my favorite ballroom dancers are the Houghs. Derek and Julianne are the best brother/sister duo, and I love watching any dance they do. RIP Len Goodman.

Other tv shows turning 20!

Zoey 101

So You Think You Can Dance?

Hell’s Kitchen

Numb3rs

American Dad

Prison Break

Bones

House

One Tree Hill

Desperate House Wives

American Dragon: Jake Long

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Charlie and Lola

Little Einsteins

Go Diego Go

Johnny Test

Ben 10

recap

Well, we’ve reached the end. I loved researching and exploring all of the things turning 20 this year. It makes me feel older, but it was also fun to reminisce and remind myself about my childhood. With graduation coming up, it’s always a good time to sit back, reflect on your past, and prepare for the future. For funsies, I’ll include some more things you might not have realized are older than they are.

honorable mentions

Guitar Hero 1 was the first of the series that I consistently played when I was 8 years old.

Webkinz—Remember that one stuffed animal you got from the store? You could plug in a code and adopt it virtually. This was the first moment in my life when I tracked hoursssss online.

Club Penguin–RIP where the club was hopping. I always made my penguin a teal color.

YouTube began. The first YouTube video was released on April 23, 2005, and was called “Me at the zoo.”

Brad Pitt divorced Jennifer Aniston. Bradgelina rumors were born after the stars were cast in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Carrie Underwood won American Idol and became the 4th winner of the show.