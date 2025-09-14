No Greek Life? Here’s How to Get Involved.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing a college is an amazing adventure during your last year of high school. Sure, the applications can be tedious, and the FAFSAs make you grit your teeth together, but getting that first acceptance letter is an amazing feeling. Some schools you applied to may be drastically different than others. Whether you’re a freshman starting your first year or a transfer coming to a college with a different vibe, here’s how to get involved at a college lacking Greek life:

Clubs

This one seems obvious, but time and time again, I see freshman and other new students shying away from trying new things. My first semester at Grand Canyon University, I had no idea what to do with myself. I joined one club that semester, and it just so happened to be Her Campus. Every semester after that, I make it my mission to at least try out something new. My advice to you is to go to the club fairs, look at the club instagram accounts, and ask around about what clubs people around you like to be a part of. Don’t be afraid to try something new and make it a goal to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

Campus Events

This may also surprise you, but a lot of new students decide not to go to events because they don’t know anyone. This is why it becomes so important in college to become independent and practice being comfortable doing things by yourself. By attending events I didn’t know anyone at, I was able to meet new people and make new connections. Many schools without Greek Life are on the smaller side, so you may find yourself being one or two people away from someone else. This might help you finally remember the name of that girl you sit two rows behind in English class.

Attend that basketball game and show up to a round of trivia! You might meet your next group of friends that way.

Residence Life

You don’t have to be an RA to get involved in your building. Resident Assistants typically have to plan a certain number of community gatherings per month or semester, and they try their best to get acquainted with everyone. For example, if the RAs on your floor are planning to paint tote bags one afternoon, join them! It’s a great way to make them feel appreciated and meet other people on your floor. I always advise freshman to get to know their neighbors.

If you feel like you’d be great at planning some hall events, think about becoming an RA in the future!

Honor Societies

This is a bit of an odd one, but the chances of your college or university having at least one or two honor societies are high. These can be a great way to connect with people on the same academic level as you with aspiring career goals, similar to what some sororities and fraternities are like. Some sororities are all about academic excellence and the next best thing to that is joining an honor society (ie, NSCS, Phi Beta Kappa).

Multicultural groups or events

Your school should have a multicultural society that you can join that puts on monthly events. These can be a great way to meet others with the same cultural background as you and learn from others from different cultures. You can get free food, play games, and hang out! What’s not to like about that? Consider looking for other groups, like a Black or Latino Student Union, as examples.

Volunteer groups

At Grand Canyon University, we have various global and local outreach opportunities. Some of the local outreach opportunities include groups that meet weekly to hang out with, aid, and minister to the homeless population, refugees, children, and people with disabilities. By attending one or more of these groups, you’ll find yourself advocating for people in a hands-on way. This is slightly different from what many sororities do, but it’s a great example of philanthropic work that helps the community.

These are all bits and pieces that make up a great sorority. Take apart the Greek Life and you get a lot of what you see on this list. Don’t be upset that your school doesn’t have a sorority for you to join because now you know about great ways to get involved that make a difference in your life and the lives of others.

Go out and try something new this semester!