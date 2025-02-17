National Parks Within Reach: Adventures for GCU Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the true gifts of going to college in Phoenix is our accessibility to many of America’s beautiful National Parks. Some of them speak for themselves, while others are hidden gems overshadowed by the more famous parks. Here are 4 day trips and 4 weekend trips you should consider taking during your time at GCU. Another bonus is the chance to view beautiful night skies; all of these parks are considered Dark Sky Places by the International Dark-Sky Association, which is the authority on light pollution and sky conservation.

True Day Trips

These four trips can be driven to in a day, explored to a reasonable extent, and then driven back. Three of the four are located right here in Arizona, but each is distinctly unique.

Saguaro National Park

Saguaro is the closest national park to Phoenix. Located in Tucson, it is about a 2-hour drive. This park is famous for its Giant Saguaro cactus, the largest in the US. There are 2 sides separated by the city of Tucson, so make sure to do your research on the particular hikes and sites you are interested in. The West side is known for having a larger number of Saguaros, and the East feels more remote when you get out on the trails. The East side is preferable for backcountry hiking and camping, whereas the West side is better for simply driving through.

Grand Canyon National Park (South Rim)

I don’t think that I need to do much to sell you on this one. The Grand Canyon National Park is by far the most famous in Arizona and one of the top National Parks in the US. It is about a 3-hour and 15 minute drive so it is important to factor in enough time to safely complete the drive. Due to the vast nature of this particular park, a day will only be enough to briefly experience the highlights. If you are looking for a more in-depth trip, the park offers several day water rafting trips, rim to rim hiking experiences, and in-the-canyon cabins to rent. Maybe take a day trip and enjoy a more relaxed sightseeing day and use that to later plan your adventure.

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park is located in California but is just a 3-hour and 30-minute drive. It is most famous for its unique Joshua trees and Rock formations. Some hikers say that while the landscape is very cool to see, it is fairly consistent throughout the park. Many feel that it is absolutely worth seeing; however, others argue it is overhyped due to the repetitive landscape.

Petrified Forest National Park

The Petrified Forest National Park is the farthest in Arizona. It takes about 3 hours and 40 minutes to get there. The forest is known for being the location of the largest collection of petrified wood. This means the wood was replaced with minerals over time to create a sort of fossil. The forest also has a unique painted desert look to it that mimics the pattern of the moon. The cool thing about this national park is you can explore it pretty thoroughly in just 3-4 hours, making it perfect for a day trip.

Weekend Get-Aways

Here are 4 National Parks that would make great weekend trips. Get a group of your friends together, reserve an affordable Airbnb or VRBO, and take a road trip. There is no better way to make core lifelong memories than by exploring the country with your friends.

Zion National Park

While one could possibly do a day trip to Zion National Park, it would be highly ambitious. The drive there is about 5 hours and 50 minutes. It is Utah’s first National Park and is known for its beautiful, expansive canyons. According to travel sites, 2 to 3 days of hiking will allow for seeing all the key spots and doing some of the longer popular trails. This makes it perfect for a long weekend getaway!

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park is located in California about 6 hours and 30 minutes from GCU. It is the hottest, driest, and lowest part of North America. The Badwater Basin, a popular tourist destination, sits 282 feet below sea level. The craziest thing is that this park sits only an hour southeast of the highest point in the Continental US. It is also known as the hottest place on earth. In 1913, the valley had 5 days in a row where it exceeded 129 degrees Fahrenheit. This means visiting in late October through April is the best time to avoid the extreme heat. This park is also ideally visited in 2 days, and a 3rd can be added for more extensive back-country exploration. But, make sure to pack plenty of water.

Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park is about a 6 hour and 40 minute drive. Most people spend a day in Bryce to see many of the main attractions. It is located in Utah, about 1 hour 40 minutes northeast of Zion, which makes a 3-4 day trip perfect for visiting both at once. Bryce is famous for its unique red hoodoos, which formed as a result of erosion over a long period. Bryce is also famous for its sunrise and sunset lookouts. Both are said to have unreal views.

Arches National Park

The Arches National Park is about 7 hours and 20 minutes from GCU. The park is most famous, as its name implies, for its arches. Having over 2,000 arches spread over 76,000 acres makes it the densest collection in the world. The park can be seen in a day by driving the 18-mile route, or you could spend 2-3 days doing more extensive exploration and hiking. This could include the iconic fiery furnace hike, which requires a ranger to lead, or obtaining a self-guide permit. With this permit, you could also do more exploring of the maze-like layout of the park.

Whether you’re looking for a quick trip or a longer weekend adventure, these national parks could be an unforgettable experience. So, get a group together and take advantage of the accessibility our school’s location offers.