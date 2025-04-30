The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those looking for a quick source of entertainment, a little nostalgia rush and maybe some peace of mind to some unanswered questions, Mufasa: The Lion King does exactly what it’s supposed to do. But beyond that? Despite the talented voice cast, crew and musical expertise of Lin-Manuel Miranda, it’s almost painfully obvious that this movie was meant for a quick cash-grab, which is sad considering how much potential the movie had.

Mufasa: The Lion King is an adventure/coming-of-age film that tells the story of Mufasa, an orphaned cub with no royal blood, and how he became the beloved king of the pride lands. The movie also addresses important questions such as: Why did Taka/Scar hate his own brother so much? How did Taka get his namesake? Was Mufasa a good king or did he somehow cheat his way to the top?

The movie does a decent attempt to clarify once and for all the real story behind one of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains, but not in the way most people expected. Ironically, the only lion in this movie who had the “right” to rule was Taka. Taka was born of royal blood; Mufasa was not. Taka grew up as a privileged prince in an abundant pride. Mufasa’s family had no pride and lived in a barren desert. This is a far cry from the generational kings of the Pride Lands narrative that was implied in the original story. Instead of just another royal prince, Mufasa comes from out of nowhere and earns his title.

This is yet another Disney movie that has both me and the internet torn. People have different reasons for not liking this movie, some more valid than others, but for me, while it’s not a personal favorite, it’s beginning to grow on me.

The storyline is good, the songs are catchy, and the characterization of the main protagonists (for the most part) makes sense and gives audiences a realistic picture of a brotherhood gone sour. What keeps me from loving this movie lies in the smaller details on and off screen, which I feel dampened the creativity and didn’t give these beloved characters the time and attention they deserved.

One thing that turned me off was the pacing. The movie opens with a very quick introduction during Simba’s reign, where Rafiki gives a quick but long-winded explanation about the story he’s about to tell. Mufasa’s parents only get through one song together before Mufasa is rushed away from them in a flash flood. It would take too long to go through every scene that feels like it’s rushed, but there are a lot of them. Some made the dialogue sound strange or choppy, others just failed to properly explain a new concept before jumping to the next scene. Overall, it made the story feel too quick and short and gave me the impression that the directors were crunching on time to get this thing out as soon as possible.

I also have some problems with the writers, both for the script and the songs. Some of the jokes, particularly the banter between Timon and Pumba, were just not funny at all and made the characters seem dumber than they are. Some of the lyrics in various songs also sounded out of place and didn’t make any sense. For example, in the viral song “I Always Wanted a Brother,” Mufasa and Taka go off on a tangent in the middle of the song where Mufasa tries to explain to his boasting brother that, just as he can’t control where the birds in the trees go, there are some things in life he can reach for but never grasp. I get that this is supposed to be a moment of characterization, but the way it’s done in the song sounds strange and deviates from the main point of the song itself. I ended up enjoying the songs more than I thought I would, but I still wish more time had been devoted to refining the lyrics and the staging of the characters singing them.

And finally, I was frustrated by several plot holes and different tangents the movie took off on, but didn’t take the time to explain. For example, this movie decides to give Mufasa an almost magical sense of smell that allows him to see and sense objects or creatures from farther away than any other lion. This ability is only used in scenes where it’s most convenient (such as when Mufasa is trying to give Taka advice on how to talk to his crush by mentioning the flowers he smells on her fur), but other than that, it’s hardly a noteworthy plot point. This also doesn’t add anything to The Lion King movie, where Mufasa having such an ability is never mentioned and not even present.

“Milele” is a new term that the movie brings into the plot, but what is it? It literally means “forever,” and is supposed to be some place “beyond the horizon” where there is enough food, water, and land to sustain every creature. Mufasa’s parents sing a song about this place, describing it as a place they can visit in their dreams. Some characters believe Milele is just a fairytale, while other characters, like Mufasa and Rafiki, are convinced that it’s real and is the place where they’ll find their family again. Milele ends up being just another name for the Pride Lands, and as we know, that name or term is never brought up again in any of the other movies, so why is it here in the first place? My best guess is that the idea of Milele serves as a symbol of hope to most of the characters, and just coincidentally ends up being a literal paradise where all creatures dwell in harmony within the Circle of Life.

I was initially worried this movie was somehow going to demonize Mufasa’s character to put Taka/Scar into the “misunderstood villain” trope. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, as Mufasa was portrayed as a loving and faithful companion to Taka, even when that meant denying his destiny or the longing that was in his own heart. For those on the internet still complaining about the ending, here’s my final say: You can have the most tragic backstory you can think of, but that will never justify hatred or the murder of someone close to you.

Was this the show-stopping prequel we were all hoping for? No, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t good. There were moments, particularly near the end, where I felt that rush of nostalgia or anticipation for what was to come. My favorite scene occurred near the very end, where a young Kiara looks to the heavens and catches a fleeting glimpse of her grandfather in the clouds, the skies echoing his roar from years past as she calls to him from down below. The cinematography, music and animation come together beautifully for this one heartfelt scene. My personal opinion is that this movie had everything it needed to be successful: a great story, good animation, skilled songwriters and talented actors. It was all there, except time. Time is a great factor that comes into any great story, but it’s something Disney can’t afford to give anymore, simply because money is such a deciding factor now in the company. Writers and creatives have to work on a deadline, and even if something doesn’t really work, they have to make it work. Had there been more time and effort afforded to this film and its story, I feel that it would have done a better job of giving these beloved characters the true justice they deserved.