I’m back for round two of Nintendo Switch games for people who prefer to play video games for leisure. If you are looking for chill, cozy, or simple Switch games that you can play by yourself or with friends, you have come to the right place.

At the end of each description, I will describe each game as a good choice if you are looking for a game with a good story, to unwind, or for entertainment.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

This is a great game if you are looking for a game like Animal Crossing but with more Disney elements. In this game, you get to fix up a town where Disney characters have lost their memory. There is farming, fishing, cooking, and plenty of customizable features for creativity! I love customizing my clothes, my house, and the rest of the town. You also get to do quests for your favorite Disney characters and get to invite new characters into the town.

This is a great game if you are looking to unwind.

Minecraft

Okay, we all know Minecraft and you can play it on many devices. But it is on the Switch, so it counts! This is a great game if you like to explore and be creative. If you are not interested in the combat and survival elements of the game, you can play in creative mode or turn the game on peacefully. This is a great game to play alone or with friends!

This is a great game if you are looking to unwind.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

This is a great game to play if you love mysteries and puzzle games. In this game, you play as Phoenix Wright, a defense attorney, and defend your clients in court. The aim of each trial is to find evidence, defend your client, and find out who really did the crime. The story is very intricate, but also pretty bizarre. What I mean is you are working with a spirit medium, and you defend your client in the strangest way possible. Personally, I love how random and ridiculous this game can be. The main characters are lovable and the overarching story is very interesting. It’s really cool to see how everything fits together and how the main storyline comes together.

This is a great game if you want a good story and entertainment.

UNpacking

This is a very chill game where you get to unpack boxes! For some reason, it is much more fun to unpack boxes in a video game than in real life. Throughout each level, you can unpack different rooms for each stage of the main character’s life. While the game seems very simple, it tells a story while you unpack each item where you learn about the main character’s interests and stage of life they are in.

This is a great game if you want to unwind.

Slime Rancher

This is a game where you get to own a slime ranch! You can explore a world where you collect and raise slimes. Each slime will drop its own kind of loot which can make you money! As you earn more money, the more you can expand your farm. There is also a world to explore which can get you more slimes and resources for your farm.

This is a great game for entertainment.

These are more games I have found to be a good fit for those who like video games but play for leisure and fun. I hope one of these games becomes one of your new favorites as they have become favorites of mine. Happy gaming!