Morally Gray Love Interest That We Secretly Can’t Resist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about a fictional man with questionable morals, unresolved trauma, and a jawline sharp enough to cut glass that we simply cannot ignore. He lies. He manipulates. He makes absolutely terrible decisions. And yet? We are seated. Morally gray love interests walk the fine line between villain and hero, and somehow that tension makes them even more compelling. Here are the TV men we know we should avoid — but would absolutely risk it all for them anyways.

Damon Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries

Damon is chaotic, impulsive, and has never once thought, “Maybe I shouldn’t.” He makes bad choices with confidence and sarcasm, which somehow makes it worse and better at the same time. But when he falls in love, it’s intense, protective, and borderline psychotic in the most devoted way. He’s a walking red flag… but it’s designer.

Klaus Mikaelson from The Originals

Klaus has committed centuries of crimes and will absolutely do it again if necessary. He is dramatic, vengeful, and fueled by pure hybrid rage. But he also paints, loves deeply, and would burn the world down for the people he calls his own. Not to mention the romantic devotion he has towards Caroline that made our knees weak. Toxic? Possibly. Loyal? Without question.

Joe Goldberg from You

Joe is charming, observant, and disturbingly romantic — until you remember he’s also narrating his crimes in first person. He genuinely believes he’s the hero of every love story, which makes him terrifyingly self-aware. You know you should log off immediately… but somehow you keep watching. It’s concerning, but enchanting, for all of us.

Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Spike starts as a villain with bleach-blond hair and zero moral restraint. Over time, that swagger turns into loyalty and genuine emotional growth. He loves loudly, fights fiercely, and never does anything halfway. He’s proof that sometimes the bad guy just needs character development (and a little angst).

Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders

Thomas Shelby does not smile. He strategizes. He manipulates. He wins. Love is not part of his business model, and yet it becomes his soft spot. He’s dangerous, intelligent, and emotionally unavailable in a tailored suit, which is apparently a weakness for all of us.

Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy

Jax wants to be better than the violent world he leads, but rarely succeeds. He’s torn between power and conscience, love and loyalty. His protectiveness is intense, even when his choices spiral out of control. He’s messy, passionate, and devastating in the “I can change him” kind of way.

At the end of the day, we know these men are complicated. They need therapy. They need accountability. They definitely need a moral compass update. And yet… if they so much as smirk at the screen, we’re suddenly defending them in the group chat. Fictional red flags just hit different when paired with suck pretty actors. (Thank you Ian Somerhalder) So tell me — which morally gray man has you ignoring your better judgment, and who did I miss?