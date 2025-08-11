Little Things That Kept Me Going This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking back on a year, it is easy to feel disappointed by the lack of flashy, big moments. However, I’ve learned that these events often aren’t what make life so special. Instead, it is the hundreds of small, seemingly insignificant, passing occurrences that bring joy to daily life. Those fleeting things that make your heart warm and break a little at the same time because you know there is no way to capture its essence.

They’re the vibes we chase in everything else, but only stumble into when we are trying at all.

Afternoon Hammocking

The feeling of putting up a hammock, looking up at a canopy of green leaves, hearing your friends’ laughter drift over, and feeling life’s worries drift away. The slight sway of the hammock and the rhythm of the wind worked almost like a lullaby.

Arizona Sunsets

Every night is a new gorgeous canvas. I wish I could bottle up the feelings of awe and inspiration that come from the hues of orange, peach, pink, purple, and blue. It even shifts every couple of minutes, providing a lasting show.

A 75-degree day

Walking to class knowing the weather is perfect, already planning to sit outside when it’s over. I enjoyed the sun and the bustle of campus.

Class ending early

It was great getting let out of class early and having time to grab a coffee, snack, or even eat a meal at normal time. I especially loved it when there was time to see a friend or accomplish a task.

A sweet treat run

Sometimes it’s been a bad day. Sometimes we accomplished something big (let’s be real, something small counts too). Or maybe we just deserve a little treat. There’s something magical about taking a random field trip to the closest store and enjoying some ice cream. Who doesn’t love ice cream?

A drive to nowhere important

I spent time in a car, blasting music and singing my heart out and answering endless questions. Learning what your friends’ go to gas station purchases are. Finding out just how out of pocket everyone gets when they are overtired.

Roommate debriefs

The nights when we ended up in someone’s room, sitting on each other’s beds, making endless stupid jokes, and sharing life updates. Crying over the realization that we won’t always be roommates and that sometime, sooner than we’d like, we will no longer be 422.

Collective naps

Understanding that we are all tired yet don’t want to be alone. So, the only logical solution? Nap in the same room. Waking up with bed head and the feeling of being a new person.

Discovering a new coffee shop

I made a habit of trying a new coffee shop each time to incentivize myself to do that day’s daunting task. Each time, finding something unique and exciting to bring a bit of magic to my work.

Witnessing People Being People

A group of girls, laughing in a line. A guy stopping to ask the group what restaurants they’d want taken to for a date, so he can get ideas for his upcoming one. A short conversation with someone you don’t know, and leaving feeling filled. The adorable experience of seeing couples leave on a date.

A personal note

The encouragement of getting a sweet note from a friend, simply saying they love you, that they know you can handle this, or mentioning an inside joke. It isn’t only receiving, it’s sprinkling these notes in the lives of those around you as well. Touching their lives with a bit of love as well.

___

Learning to live in the mundane can bring more joy to your life. All it takes is a step back, a shift in focus, to see that there is magic happening in each little thing.

This summer, I challenge you to do the same:

Romanticize cleaning with music and a little dance. Look for the movie sets on your commute. Seek the small goods when the bad feels suffocating.

Once you start, you won’t be able to stop, you’ll find joy in getting somewhere without directions. The sway of the blinds in your room will bring a smile to your face. Every experience becomes a pivotal adventure, and instead of wishing your life were fuller, you’ll find yourself wishing you knew how to hold onto every moment.