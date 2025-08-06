IS THIS A SUMMER OF NEW LORDE MUSIC? HERES WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On TikTok it was teased that Lorde was putting out a new song after being on a hiatus of not releasing music for about 4 years. Lorde is coming back bigger and better. She recently teased a song called “What was that?” which soon went viral all over the internet. This is huge news for Lorde fans, because who isn’t a fan of Lorde? Her new song might just be the song of the summer and I couldn’t be more here for it. Her old music up until her latest release is a heartfelt sentiment about heartbreak and being your best self through the highs and lows of life. Her old music is still just as iconic as her new stuff she is working on and without a doubt could just be the best summer yet. The internet raved when she came out with Charli XCX to perform their duet single “Girl, so confusing ” that was a top track on Charli’s album “Brat.” She teased her new single on April 16th saying that it will be out soon. The featured lyrics are:

“Since I was 17

I gave you everything

Now we wake from a dream

Well, baby, what was that?

What was that?”

If you’re anything like me, then your world was absolutely rocked when Lorde hinted that she has new music on the way. The artist born as Ella Yelich-O’Connor recently wiped her social media accounts and then posted a lone video of herself stomping through Washington Square Park in New York City. This featured a snippet of an unreleased song posted above. Just these few lyrics go to show that she is back bigger and better and this summer is going to be a more iconic one than the last. You can tell this song is going to emotionally wreck us in the best way possible, and will be blasted on road trips with the girls and their boats on the lake. She was around 17 years old when her breakout single, “Royals,” came out in 2013, and it changed the course of her career. But it seems that now, 12 years after that milestone, she’s looking back at her trajectory with fresh eyes, and even questioning it a bit. It’s an intriguing direction from her and I couldn’t be more excited for it. I remember when I heard “Royals” for the first time and it was a cinematic masterpiece. I still blast her old music because it doesn’t age one bit. I have a feeling this new music will be the same way, if not better.

“Lorde summer 2025”- Charlie XCX

Charli said this quote after they performed together on the Coachella stage last weekend. Charli’s declaration couldn’t be truer given the recent events taking place. There is no official word as to whether this will lead to a new album, but I suspect it is headed in that direction. This speculated release would follow her previous studio albums, Solar Power (2021), Melodrama (2017), and Pure Heroine (2013). I say keep on listening to her old stuff and get prepared for a summer filled with new Lorde music. We might have to buckle up for this because I don’t think any of us are ready. Overall, I am beyond excited for this and can’t wait to see what Lorde has cooked up to help make this summer one for the ages.