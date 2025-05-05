The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer can be a really hard time for college students. It may seem like the summer months are going to be amazing. After all, you get a break from school, responsibilities and life in general. That is a very big misconception, especially when college students like me are stressed about finding a job or internship, have to leave their college friends or significant other, and miss their independence when leaving for summer to live at home. Although this can be very stressful and overwhelming, it is important to remember that we only have a few months of summer, so make the most out of the summer months! Here are some ideas and tips to enjoy summer this year.

no schoolwork

One of the main appeals for the summer months is having no school or homework to worry about. That means for the next few months you do not have to worry about exams, essays, projects or tests. It is important to take advantage of this break because school can be very stressful and exhausting. This means you will have more free time for things that you love to do but maybe had to put on the back burner because of other responsibilities. Hobbies like reading, making art, music, crocheting and crafting are all examples of things you can do again during this break from school.

This also means that you will have more time to devote to self care. College is amazing, but it is also very busy and we do not usually get times to ourselves unless we plan it into our schedule. These few months of summer break can be dedicated to relaxing and recharging after a long school year.

summer activities

Another amazing perk of summer is the fun seasonal activities. Swimming, paddle boarding, days at the beach or lake and even tanning are things that most of us can not do all year long. This is the perfect time to take advantage of the nice weather and get outside in the sun. Some of my favorite things to do in summer include:

paddle boarding

tanning

watching the sunset at the beach

reading by the lake

summer hikes

outdoor concerts

everything will work out

Overall, I know the weeks leading up to summer can be full of dread, worry, and anxiety. There are so many valid reasons for feeling these emotions but it is important to know that you are not alone. Thousands and thousands of college students are all going through the same cycle and emotions that you are, and it is okay to have certain feeling towards the summer months. It is also equally important to try and make the most out of your situation and realize that we will not be in college forever. These are the months that we need to make the most of.

Have an amazing summer!