How to Dress Like Gonzo

Not everyone likes the Muppets, but everyone should like The Great Gonzo. Known for his passion for stunt performance and, unfortunately, failing at them, his style matches his whimsical and daring nature. For further reference, gonzo literally means “bizarre or crazy.” So I guess you could say Gonzo’s style is gonzo. As my personal style icon, here are some ways that you could upgrade your wardrobe to resemble everyone’s favorite furry, blue Charles Dickens (get it?).

If you’re thinking about representing the perfect American dream, perhaps this will inspire you, especially because boxer shorts and linen pants have been a comfy, classy piece. Play around with your favorite colors and patterns. Gonzo has never been afraid to mix and match, whether plaid and stripes or stars and gingham. Throw on a tank top or t-shirt, add a flannel rolled up to your elbows, and put those statement linens to good use.

You know how I said Gonzo is never afraid to mix and match? This just so happens to prove that if you had any doubts. Grab your grandfather’s hat he used for prom back in 1962 and you’ve already added to your look. On a serious note, check out sites like Depop, Vinted, and Vestaire, or walk into a vintage-curated store for some collared shirts like Gonzo’s. You might not find anything with bright red chili peppers on it, but I’m sure you’ll find an eccentric piece for your wardrobe. Don’t forget to tuck your new shirt into a pair of pants that don’t match and add a leather belt from the thrift store (shop local if you can)!

Are you thinking about doing some sightseeing with the binoculars you found in the basement? Never fear, Gonzo is here! Look for one of those white tank tops and a pair of brown shorts or dress pants, cuffing them at the hem like so: For a different texture, look for corduroy. Add colorful crew socks and comfortable sneakers, and you’re almost ready to go birdwatching. Gonzo has on another button-down, this time with some fruit on it. Check your local thrift store or raid a family member’s closet for something similar.

Picture day? Gonzo has an outfit for you: Vintage vests from the 80s were popular on TikTok a few short years ago, so I’m sure you’ll be able to find something when you go thrifting if you don’t already have your knitwear shoved in the back of your closet collecting dust. If you were in band or orchestra, chances are you already have a white button-down as well. Put those two items together for a simple bit of layering and add a colorful tie like the one Gonzo is wearing, or go the extra mile and decorate your own. Throw on some dark dress pants that you might have lying around, and slip on some black dress shoes. The great thing about this is how easy these items are to find.

These days, no one seems to wear fancy pantsuits that were popular on television during the 70s, which I think is a real shame. Where there was once personality, now we have wrinkled white shirts and bland black suits. If you ask me, Gonzo is the perfect model for menswear campaigns. No matter your gender, throw on a red or rich burgundy suit and pin a flower onto your lapel for an added touch. Next time you accept an award or attend a gala, you’ll know how to dress properly.

Since it’s finally getting colder, it’s time to think about how you’d like to dress when you go outside in the snow or the biting cold of November and December. I have just the reference photo for this situation, too: All you need is a vintage wool coat, preferably with a cute plaid pattern and functional buttons. Gonzo is wearing red earmuffs, but any bright color would do. You can tell how happy our little friend is because he’s got the perfect scarf to keep him warm. Maybe you already have something like that, but if not, an expensive scarf to splurge on if you’ve got the means is the Acne Studios mohair scarf that has all different color options to choose from. I think Gonzo would approve.

Whatever you decide to wear, ask yourself, “What would Gonzo do?” Maybe that will help you make your tricky decisions.