Halloween on Campus

What to do if you’re stuck on campus for Halloween.

For those students who did not bring a car or do not feel comfortable leaving campus, finding ways to celebrate the spooky season can be hard when they are confined to the school grounds. How can you find ways to still dress up and celebrate the fun day that are exciting in small areas? Here are five ideas for those who need inspiration:

Halloween Movie Night

There are so many fun and scary movies on all platforms that can be used for a cozy movie night. Bring out the snacks, popcorn, and all the Halloween candy for an epic night of frights with friends. This can be executed simply by using a screen that can play a movie or two (ex., laptop, projector, TV), as many blankets as possible, all of your favorite snacks and festive treats, and any friends that are still on campus (the more the merrier). My movie suggestions would be anything by Tim Burton or any Disney Channel original from Monstober.

Girl Dinner

The only thing better than watching a movie with your friends is eating all of your favorite foods at once. This fun night includes dressing up as your favorite character, bringing a feast for all, and gathering around a table with your closest girl friends for a night you’ll never forget. The food can range from home-cooked meals to take-out and snacks. Either way, food and fun will make the night more memorable than any other.

Pumpkin Painting Night

This event will include spending a small portion of money to supply pumpkins and paint, but I assure you, it will be fun! Finding small, fake pumpkins to paint into funky designs or fun characters can be a great way to spend the day. This can include as many friends as you would like, or can even be done alone. Either way, turn up the spooky music and paint the night away, but make sure you have plenty of pumpkins.

Spooky Self-Care

This will be the easiest way to spend the day if you are balling on a budget and need a creative idea to spend alone or with friends. This will include (but not be limited to) a book of your choice, your favorite movie to wind down to, warm treats, and whatever face mask or skin-care product you wish to use. Take this night to relax and focus on yourself. Spend a night doing your hobbies and relishing in a quiet night, while everyone else is out. If you’re an introvert, this is a perfect way to spend the night recharging yourself. Don’t forget to do what you love most, whether it’s festive or not.

A Night of Worship

For those students who may not celebrate the spooky night for religious reasons, there is always time to worship your Creator and spend time in His presence. You don’t have to dress up or focus on what others are doing; spend this time in the presence of God and see how he is moving in your life. Take time to journal out your lamentations and prayers. If you’re struggling with conviction, take that to His feet and confess how you feel, especially if it is about the celebration of Halloween. Don’t forget that He created you and wants to know exactly how you feel, because He loves you.