Gratitude, in its nature, can be found in many folds in the book that our life is. For what it is, gratitude is a beautiful expression of love and appreciation for various bits and pieces of our lives. It may come easier for some, but its elements are easy to adjust into everyday life if we choose to.

Giving, like gratitude, comes easier to some than others. From a personal perspective, a giver is often the product of a form of appreciation. A giver gives with numerous motivations, gratitude being one of the many. In this context, sharing can be the gratitude that we offer to our family and friends, the typical passerby, and even ourselves.

“There is no better excess in the world than the excess of gratitude.” — Jean de La Bruyère.

According to Harvard College, gratitude is closely linked to a positive outlook on life, particularly directed toward its source. In parallel to this, studies in positive psychology have confirmed the benefits of gratitude journals, and their increased usage has been found to create optimistic and nourished mindsets.

Here are some ways to practice gratitude-driven giving this holiday season:

For our family and friends

Giving to family and friends is one of the most direct ways to show appreciation for all they add to our lives. A simple handwritten note, a favorite meal, or even just being fully present can be some of the most meaningful gestures to express our appreciation. It’s less about the size or cost of what we give and more about showing we care. This holiday season, think about thoughtful ways to connect, whether it’s sharing a favorite meal, giving a small, personalized gift, or helping out with holiday-related activities. Celebrating the people we love with a touch of gratitude creates space for deeper bonds and memories that will last well beyond the holidays.

For the typical passerby

Extending gratitude to strangers or acquaintances helps build a stronger sense of community, even through small gestures. A kind smile, a friendly word, or a small act of generosity can create a moment of positivity in someone’s day. This season, consider simple ways to show kindness by donating to a shelter, paying for a coffee for the person in line behind you, or volunteering a bit of your time. These small efforts can go a long way in lifting someone’s spirits and reminding us all that a little kindness is universal. Ultimately, extending gratitude beyond our circles opens doors to cultivate and share gratitude in new and meaningful ways.

For you

Being compassionate toward yourself is just as important as being kind to others. Often, self-appreciation is the first thing we overlook, but making time to honor your progress and acknowledge your strengths can make a meaningful difference. Try setting aside a few minutes to acknowledge your recent achievements or treat yourself to a simple pleasure, like a favorite meal or an episode or two of your comfort show. This upcoming holiday season, as you reflect, try seeing self-care as a way to recharge rather than just a luxury. When you take the time to honor your hard work and resilience, you will find it easier to show up for others with more warmth and openness. In doing so, giving yourself some well-deserved gratitude ultimately builds a stronger foundation for how you connect with the rest of the world around you.