Five Spooky Reads for Halloween

I’m not a huge fan of the horror genre. Despite growing up watching cop shows, there’s only so much gore, blood, and thrilling suspense that I can take. However, I do find this genre a bit easier to stomach when it’s written out. There’s something about reading a novel or short story that has some aspect of a thriller or horror to it that makes it an interesting read. Now the stories I read are nowhere near the level of a true horror novel; they have just enough of the thriller aspect to creep me out and keep me interested till the end. To that end, I began thinking of what stories out there might appeal to readers like me: those who want some extra haunting reads for the spooky season without making us cower in our beds at night. My first thought was, of course, Edgar Allen Poe, renowned for his stories and poems that always veer towards the darker side of life. I mean, you can’t go wrong with “The Raven,” or “The Tell Tale Heart,” or “The Fall of the House of Usher.” But there’s a lot more great content out there than just Poe, so here’s a compilation of 5 great reads for the spooky season that (hopefully) won’t give you nightmares.

“The Most Dangerous Game” by Richard Connel

When I first began this list, this was the first story that came to mind. I read this back during either my freshman or sophomore year of high school, and it’s stuck with me ever since. I remember it well because of how vividly the story struck me once I understood the plot. It’s a simple short story that shouldn’t take you more than 15 minutes to read, but it’s a haunting reminder of how depraved humanity can become in search for the satiation of power. The story follows that of a young American, Sanger Rainsford, a skilled hunter who finds himself trapped on an island after falling overboard from his ship. The island is home to one General Zaroff, a Cossack who spent his entire life hunting large game, and now inhabits this island where he boasts to hunt the biggest and most dangerous game of all; one that can both feel fear and reason. This is a great read for those desiring a tinge of creepiness with a delve into a psychological thriller.

“Young Goodman Brown” by Nathaniel Hawthorne

Spooky forest? Check. Devil imagery? Check. Stuffy Puritans? Check. The renowned author of “The Scarlet Letter” draws readers back to the world of Puritan New England as the setting for this devilish short story. Drawing from the cultural and religious beliefs of that time, Hawthorne tells the story of Goodman Brown, a young newlywed who meets with the Devil himself on a walk in the woods outside of Salem. Throughout their walk, he encounters several people whom he knew to be good, god-fearing people, but who, to his horror, recognize the Devil and are on their way to join in the fabled “witch-meetings” of old. The story and its characters are a poignant symbol of faith, the true nature of man, and religious hypocrisy. This is yet another stimulating read while still having those creepy elements ideal for the Halloween season.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Arthur Conan Doyle

You can never go wrong with a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery – but combine the sensible English sleuth with the thrill of supernatural horror and you have yourself a perfect spooky read. While not a certified short story, the novel is not overly long nor difficult to understand. In fact, it may just leave you wanting more. The story, as usual, begins with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson on the brink of another extraordinary escapade. The distinguished Mr. Baskerville has just died, and his only living relative has come to claim his fortune. Yet there are some unexplained circumstances surrounding the old gentlemen’s death, as some believe it was the work of the supernatural hellhound that supposedly haunts the Baskerville family. The idea of logic vs. impossible, natural vs. supernatural, and science vs. religion are all very familiar in literature, yet the struggle portrayed in Doyle’s characters is real. This one will keep you guessing, startle you, and may even frighten you, but thankfully nothing is beyond the mind of Sherlock Holmes.

“The Landlady” by Roald Dahl

You wouldn’t expect a beloved children’s literature author to write something that could give kids nightmares, but that’s what author Roald Dahl was able to give readers with “The Landlady.” It’s probably the shortest out of these five stories and might possibly be the most confusing. There is no clear ending, and you might be tempted to think this isn’t actually a horror story. I rather think the lack of a direct explanation is what makes this story all the more haunting. There’s no ghosts waiting around the corner, or axe murderers that pop out at the last second; only the slow, meticulous, drawn-out progression of a sick mind. If you’ve read it and don’t understand, read it again, pay attention to the details, and see what you come away with.

“A Rose for Emily” by William Faulkner

This is another old kick from my high school days when we dove into the world of Southern Gothic Literature, which quickly became one of my favorite genres. Many of the stories in this genre are set in the antebellum or post-antebellum south, with a focus on dark or supernatural themes. This piece deserves it seat up there as a Southern Gothic classic. The story centers around Emily Grierson, the town’s oddity and recluse. She’s seldom seen outside her home, especially after the death of her father and the disappearance of her suitor. The circumstances surrounding her death are, in fact, as boring as she was; it’s what the people find after she’s dead that are very peculiar.

One thing I enjoyed most about all these reads is that they didn’t need demons, or slashers, or overly gruesome macabre to be good. In the details unsaid, left up to our own imaginations, we get a glimpse of what a good horror story should look like – one that explores the depravity of the human mind. Often the scariest battles we face are not in the world of goblins, ghosts, and possessed creatures, but in the cunningness of our fellow man, their lust for power, and their desire for perfection and control. Out of our hearts proceed all evil things, and these stories remind us to be wary of what we find there.