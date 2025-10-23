Fall Movies x Book Pairings for Peak Fall Energy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally time for objectively the BEST season of all in Phoenix.

Fall 🍂🎞️🎃🤎

Fall always brings out my best self. As soon as the weather breaks from the triple-degrees oven that has been blasting since June, I start to crave moody books, and I reach back towards those feel-good classics that I watch every autumn. This is my favorite time to blur the lines between fiction and reality (just slightly), and I start to romanticize my life.

A movie isn’t just a movie; it’s a vibe, and a book isn’t just a story; it’s an adventure that takes me into faraway places.

So, I decided to pair some of my favorite fall films with books I’ve read (and survived emotionally), plus a cozy activity to fully commit to the aesthetic. Some are soft and marshmallow pumpkin scented, while others are dark, chaotic, and entirely unhinged. But all thrown together, it creates the perfect fall mood board for anyone who wants to don a new fall flavor.

✨Quick note: a few of these books and movies include mature themes and darker topics – I always encourage the girlies to check for content warnings before diving in, and most importantly, read what feels right for you.✨

Dead Poets Society x “If We Were Villains” by M.L. Rio x Write poetry under a tree like your GPA depends on it

Both drip with dark academia angst and tragic beauty. The best way to describe If We Were Villains is if it were the goth twin to Dead Poets. It contains all of the Shakespearean quotes and emotional repression scenes from students just trying to survive their school year. My humble suggestion for a fall activity is to settle under a tree, the grander the better, with a scribbled notebook and write something dramatically heartbreaking for no reason at all. Be in the moment and let out any of the repressed feelings you’ve been keeping in. You’ll feel cathartic while looking like season one Elena Gilbert from The Vampire Diaries. It’s a win-win scenario.

Heathers x “Bunny” by Mona Awad x Grab a fall special drink and lose your mind

Okay, so first and foremost, Bunny reaches new levels of chaos and feminine rage that I never thought were possible to be achieved in 308 pages. It’s mindboggling and keeps you on your toes. At first read, it feels like Heathers, but if it took place in grad school and was a tad bit more horror. Both are hyperfeminine, messy, and just slightly terrifying, but in the best way. For this fall activity, go and make your favorite fall drink (whether it’s a matcha or a pumpkin latte), light a whole bunch of candles, and spiral. I would also suggest putting on your favorite crash-out playlist; it makes the aesthetic even more dramatic.

My personal favorite crash out music. It’s called “O Fortuna” by Eduardo Mata.

You’ve Got Mail x “Bride” by Ali Hazelwood x Go on a cozy coffee date and overanalyze the vibe

Enemies to Lovers. But because it’s fall, one of them needs to include supernatural creatures. Bride tells the love story of a vampire and a werewolf in an arranged marriage. This book contains the same wit and warmth as You’ve Got Mail, just with extended fangs. For this activity, head to the cute café you’ve been wanting to visit, slip on that new sweater you just bought, and people-watch. I guess if you want to be a little studious, you can bring along your homework, but I say go with the vibe and bring a good book, like the sequel to Bride that just released. Which is exactly what I will be doing.

Practical Magic x “Zodiac Academy” by Caroline Peckham & Susanne Valenti x Light candles, charge your crystals, and cause some chaos

Witchy sisterhood meets magical twin sisters in college. Both explore themes of power, personal transformation, and the struggles of men who desperately need a reality check. I also want to mention that I love Sandra Bullock, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that I finally saw Practical Magic with my mom. The whole time I was uttering, “How come I waited this long to see it?” and in case you’re wondering, yes, we did partake in margaritas at midnight. For this fall activity, make a potion (read: cup of tea), play “AM” by Arctic Monkeys, and go through the motions that life has to offer you.

Dance around the kitchen table without a care in the world, and if you’re able to, do it with a margarita in your hand.

Jennifer’s Body x “Such Sharp Teeth” by Rachel Harrison x Bake full moon cookies and embrace your inner monster girl

This is THE pairing for the girls who are soft but could totally maul you if you piss them off, and I will stand on this opinion. Both include the perfect blend of dark humor (my favorite) and feminist behavior. Such Sharp Teeth redefines the monster metaphor by exploring feminine rage and trauma. The writing style is visceral and feral, yet deep and heartfelt. I bonded with Rory (the main character) and was so moved by her personal transformation. I recommend making your favorite fall treat, blasting Fleetwood Mac, and dancing around the kitchen. Let your wild side out and make sure to let her feel safe and appreciated.

closing thoughts

Fall isn’t just about leaves and lattes.

This is the season of transformation, marked by a touch of chaos, as you lean into your main character era. I see fall as the time to reflect on how much I have learned and changed so far this year. January feels like a lifetime ago, but December feels too close. As I approach graduation in December, I am starting to notice the person I’m becoming, and I will use this season to reflect on the past couple of months.

I hope you’ve enjoyed my little vibe list and maybe partake in some of these activities, or maybe even find a new thing to watch/read.

BRB, I’m going to start reading Mate by Ali Hazelwood.