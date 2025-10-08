FALL ALBUM RECOMENDATIONS:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Tis the season for fall and all the fun events that come with it, along with leaves changing, cooler weather on the horizon, fall outfits to put together, and memories to make with friends and family. We all need some good fall music to listen to! Being able to have albums that set the tone for fall helps make life worth living and helps us all find comfort and joy with whatever season of life we are in. Fall in itself is a season of change; the days grow shorter, school starts, and football season is here for those who are fans. One way to fit the aesthetic of the season is to be able to put some good fall-themed music for every occasion that takes place.

evermore: Taylor swift

This album is a perfect mix of folk and a little alternative coffee shop type of vibe; it gives the perfect bonfire type music, which helps make you feel every emotion at the same time. Every time I listen to it makes me want to go to a cabin and sit by a lake with a blanket and a good book. The metaphors that are mentioned in the songs are very poetic and feel like a warm blanket wrapped around you. The whole album feels therapeutic in addressing, healing your inner child. The whole album tells a story, and the instruments used are uniquely tied to the lyrics, making the story come to life.

stick season: Noah Kahan

This album brings the vibe of being in the woods and sitting around a campfire, but also road tripping with your best friends all in one. It also tells the story of how your life can change, and friends come and go, but there is joy in every moment, even though you may not see it yet. It may be a couple of years old, but it never ages because of the lyrics and aesthetic behind it. It brings a sense of relatability in leaning into growing pains of hometown nostalgia and bittersweet endings, the kind one only reflects on as the season changes.

I like it when you sleep…-The 1975

This album gives off a soft pop vibe and a melancholic aesthetic with songs regarding heartbreak and distance while creating a theme of existentialism. It shows existentialism through giving way to being young and free and experiencing what being in your 20s is like. It brings the ups and downs of growing up, but also holds onto that childlike feeling of nostalgia. Furthermore, helps one to reflect on their own life and the choices that got them to where they are. Fall is a season of how one becomes and lets go of any old version of themselves that no longer exists. This album does the perfect job of that, and I hope you can find solace in listening to it.

stranger in the alps-phoebe bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers does a great job of capturing a soundtrack for a long walk or a quiet evening. Her voice gives a calming appeal to sit and relax and bake some cookies in the oven. It is filled with gentle remedies and a peaceful tone of storytelling. It helps to capture the cool autumn breeze hitting your face for the first time and the memories of the past that come with it. When I listen to it brings me back to a place of being sad but also joy in between. It is, overall, a nice album to listen to while on a road trip or just sitting by a fire with loved ones as background noise.

golden hour-kacey musgraves

This album gives the perfect country and warm vibes of the fall, and talks about the transition of being in love and heartbreak, while mixing it with a good fall sunset of orange and pink colors. Kacey does a good job of creating a cozy, gentle guitar vibe of a perfect afternoon. It also ties in self-discovery and aligning the season with transition and reflection, much like taking a long walk. Her song “Slow Burn” on the album encompasses how fall gives us a slow burn theme of heading into new temperatures and being hesitant to step into a new life of opportunity, but also excited at the same time.

In conclusion, these albums can help one surround themselves in the fall season and make for the memories with friends and family just a little bit sweeter. Having good music that helps fit the aesthetic of the season is needed, especially a we head into the month of October and the rest of 2025.