Everything You Need to Know About the Albuquerque Balloon Festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Albuquerque Balloon Festival is the highlight of many a college student living in the Southwest. Whether you live close by or far away, it’s always worth it to make the drive and see those balloons fill the Albuquerque skyline.

This year, I got to experience the festival for the first time thanks to the Outdoor Recreation program at GCU that took me and seventeen other students on a camping trip to some of New Mexico’s most iconic spots, including the balloon festival, the Carlsbad Caverns, and White Sands National Park.

Speaking as a first-timer to this event, here are some things you need to know about the festival if you are also planning to attend for the first time:

1. Get an early start

Although waking up at 3:30 in the morning is never fun (which I did anyway), it did give us plenty of time to get dressed and head out to the field. Even at that ungodly hour, traffic was already backing up at the highway exit to the parking lots. As a general rule, I think it’s best to plan for an early start, especially if you want to get a good parking spot close to the entrance. If not, you’re more likely to get stuck in worse traffic with everyone who had the same idea as you, and it’s better to be early than to miss the mass ascension. Besides, coming early gives you a chance to see the drone show and the first balloons being inflated.

2. Bring Cash

This is especially important for the parking fee (I believe it’s $20). The signs clearly state they only accept cash for this fee, so you don’t want to show up empty-handed. Plus, it’s always good to have some on you just in case any of the booths or vendors don’t have online payment options.

3. Pay attention

This goes without saying, but pay attention to your surroundings. Hundreds of thousands of people attend this festival every year, and it’s all too easy to get lost in the press of the crowd. If you have to, take a picture of where you’re parked or make a mental note of any landmarks around your car. The actual field itself is pretty easy to navigate if you know where you are, and you can always head back to the strip of shops and vendors if you need to ground yourself. The entrance is always the best place to meet up with your group again.

4. Phone use

Although there is plenty of service available at this event, don’t be surprised if you experience problems sending texts or making calls. With so many people all on their phones at the same time, it’s bound to cause some people problems. Make sure either your phone is working or with someone who’s is. If you’re with a group and planning to split up, also make sure you know where to meet up again and at what time if you can’t contact someone.

5. stick with a buddy

Unless you’re going alone, it’s always better to have someone with you for safety and practical reasons. This person may have a better working phone than you, and you can help each other find good spots to sit and watch the balloons.

6. What to bring

Good walking shoes are a must if you plan to wander around the lines of balloons instead of watching them from the viewing area. Your feet will be exhausted anyway, but maybe they won’t hurt as bad. Also, bring water, a hat, and sunscreen. It’s not so hot that early in the morning, but once the sun starts coming up, you’ll want something to protect yourself and keep you hydrated. If you are planning to sit and watch, bring either a lawn chair or a picnic blanket. Some snacks are also a good idea if you don’t want to end up buying a bunch of food; save the money for a late breakfast or lunch. I’m extra, so I also brought a backpack, but it made it easier to carry around all my snacks, water, and extra layers.

And finally, remember to have fun! There’s a lot to see and do at this festival, and it is definitely worth the trip and the lack of sleep.