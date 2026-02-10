Enemies-to-Lovers Books for a Perfect Valentine’s Day Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day weekend is the perfect excuse to curl up under a blanket, light a candle, and fall in love with a story that makes your heart race. And what’s better than a slow-burn romance filled with tension, banter, and stolen glances? Enemies-to-lovers books deliver all the swoon-worthy moments we crave, turning rivalry into romance in the most irresistible way. Whether you’re celebrating with someone special or treating yourself to a solo reading date, these picks are guaranteed to make your weekend feel a little more magical.

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

Jude, a mortal girl raised in the dangerous High Fae court, is determined to prove she belongs among ruthless immortals. Her biggest obstacle is Prince Cardan, who delights in tormenting her. As political schemes unfold, their rivalry turns into something far more complicated. Power, betrayal, and forbidden attraction collide.

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

Juliette’s touch is deadly, making her both feared and isolated in a broken world. When a powerful leader takes interest in using her as a weapon, she must decide whether to submit or fight back. Torn between love and survival, Juliette begins discovering her own strength. Her enemies may not be who they seem.

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin

A witch and a witch hunter are forced into marriage to avoid execution, despite being sworn enemies. What starts as hostility slowly turns into reluctant trust and attraction. As dark magic and dangerous secrets surface, they must choose between duty and love. The stakes grow deadlier with every choice.

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Poppy has lived a sheltered life bound by duty and forbidden rules. When a mysterious guard enters her world, her carefully controlled existence begins to unravel. Secrets, betrayal, and forbidden desire push her into a dangerous new reality. Nothing is as simple as it seems.

Caraval by Stephanie Garber

Scarlett enters a magical game where illusion and reality blur together. When her sister goes missing, the competition turns into a desperate race against time. Along the way, she becomes entangled with a charming and suspicious stranger. The game may be playing her more than she realizes.

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

Evangeline makes a dangerous deal with the Prince of Hearts to save the boy she loves. His help comes with cruel consequences and impossible choices. As magic twists fate, Evangeline learns that fairytales rarely end the way you expect. Is a love story worth all the pain and heartache, or is she in love with the wrong person?

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

Mare Barrow lives in a divided world where blood color determines power. When she discovers abilities no one expects her to have, she’s pulled into the dangerous royal court. Surrounded by enemies and political manipulation, Mare must survive betrayal and shifting loyalties. Trust becomes her deadliest weapon.

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

Lucy and Joshua are office rivals forced to work side by side every day. Their constant competition soon turns into a tension-filled battle of attraction. What starts as hatred slowly becomes something deeper, and lines blur between love and rivalry.

Twisted Hate by Ana Huang

Josh and Jules can’t stand each other but can’t deny their intense chemistry. What begins as a fiery enemies-with-benefits situation turns emotionally complicated. As secrets from the past resurface, their relationship is put to the test. Love becomes far messier than expected.

Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers

Angel grows up believing she is unworthy of love after a painful childhood leads to a life of prostitution. When Michael Hosea offers her unconditional compassion, she struggles to trust it and the God he so frequently talks about. Their relationship becomes a journey of healing and forgiveness, and a powerful story about grace and redemption.