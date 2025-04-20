The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

March might be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t show some appreciation for the Irishmen that have permeated pop culture since they made their debut.

Another thing we can appreciate is the Irish men who have made a mark for themselves within pop culture. I took on the daunting task of scouring the internet and ranking some well-known male celebrities of Irish descent. There was no rhyme or reason for my list. I ordered them by how well I knew them and how they made their mark on my life in whatever they were in. Anyway, let’s get on with the rankings.

10. Conor Mcgregor: Irish fighting firecracker

UFC 189: Sinead O’Connor sings “The Foggy Dew” live for McGregor’s walkout song.

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor is hands-down one of the most chaotic personalities to leave Ireland.

For those who don’t know, Conor McGregor is one of the best UFC fighters in the world. At one point in his career, he simultaneously held the Championship title for two different weight classes and became the first fighter ever to do this.

He has brash and aggressive behavior, and quite frankly, I think he’s annoying, but at the same time, he is the first name that came to my mind for this article, and I have to give respect where respect is due. He stays true to who he is, and I respect it.

I also always remember how he would proudly show the Irish flag and play “The Foggy Dew” song while walking towards the octagon.

With some research, I learned that the song has more significance than I knew. “The Foggy Dew” by Sinead O’Connor (an incredible Irish songwriter and activist) and the Chieftains is a ballad that mourns the fighters in the 1916 rebellion for Irish independence against British rule.

This song describes the strength, resilience, and determination the Irish showed during the Easter Rising, and in turn, McGregor uses those same qualities within his fighting style.

He retired from the UFC in 2021 and is trying to run in the Irish presidential election.

9. Pierce Brosnan: the Timeless Irish Silver Fox

Some men age like fine wine, but Pierce Brosnan has aged like a well-crafted Irish whiskey: smooth, strong, and dangerously intoxicating.

He is the possible dad from Mamma Mia, the 007 James Bond himself from 1995 to 2002, and the beloved Mr. Bruner/Chiron from Percy Jackson. Although I’ve never watched him as James Bond (because Daniel Craig is my favorite 007), I have dutifully known him in the other roles I’ve mentioned.

Mamma Mia is a comfort movie that I can always turn to whenever I need a pick-me-up, and Percy Jackson played a big role in my childhood. I also remember him as the new boyfriend from Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) with Robin Williams, especially the scene at the restaurant, “Help is on the way, dear! ” This man has become very memorable in my life, and I can’t imagine anyone else playing the roles he has.

Completely redefining the ’90s, this man drips suave. A gentleman, a heartthrob, and a legend—he’s basically Ireland’s very attractive national treasure.

8. Jamie Dornan: smooth operator of Irish hotness

Jamie Dornan is proof that Ireland produces a lot more than butter and whiskey; it is also a mass producer of absurdly handsome men who are charming as hell.

With that velvety accent, effortlessly cool and able to make literally anything sound sexy, Jamie is the ultimate refined-yet-rugged dreamboat. Bonus points for the fact that he’s also hilarious—because a man who looks like that and doesn’t take himself too seriously? Devastating.

Although he began his career as a model and singer in a folk band called the Sons of Jim, he also aspired to play professional rugby. Who would have guessed that this man is more than just his iconic character, Christian Grey—a mysterious and intriguing billionaire?

Dornan also appeared in the 2011 dramatic TV show Once Upon A Time, playing the Huntsman from Snow White’s story. Later, he played Will Scarlet in the 2018 modern adaptation of Robin Hood. I guess he has a thing for fairytale retellings, but I definitely don’t mind.

I also discovered that he was roommates with Eddie Redmayne, Robert Pattinson, and Andrew Garfield in the early 2000s. I could only imagine the trouble that the group caused in LA.

7. Barry Keoghan: internet’s favorite Irish chaotic king

Oh, you bet that this man made the list. If you ever wondered what the boy-next-door and unhinged chaotic energy combined would look like, it would be Barry Keoghan.

This might be a controversial ranking, but I will stand by my choice. I know that the Sabrina Carpenter drama should affect my answer, but I can’t ignore that he is such a talented actor and takes pride in his craft.

The first time I saw him act was in Trespass Against Us. I was watching it mainly for Michael Fassbender, but I was intrigued by the kid named Windows.

I saw Dunkirk from there because many of my favorites like Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Bobby Lockwood, and Harry Styles were in it. But once again, I was blown away by Keoghan’s acting.

Then there was Eternals with his infamous “my beautiful, beautiful Makkari” one-liner and I was hooked.

Lastly, being his most well-known role, Oliver from Saltburn. Plus, I feel good about him being cast in the upcoming Beatles movies, where each film will focus on a different member’s perspective.

With that mischievous Irish grin, undeniable talent, and a dog (Koda!) he loves more than life itself, it’s no wonder the internet has claimed him as their scrappy, slightly feral, but totally irresistible boyfriend.

6. Robert Sheenan: Ireland’s most loveable eccentric

Robert Sheenan is like that one chaotic friend who is effortlessly cool and always looks amazing.

I am always conflicted when remembering who he is because I know him in two different roles.

The first is the best friend Simon in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. His curls were cropped close, and he wore glasses, I hate to say it, but I didn’t like his character, so I didn’t like him for the longest time.

But then I saw him in The Umbrella Academy, and all was well in the world because he was my favorite character. In this role, he was crazy, rambunctious, and very loveable. It wasn’t until recently that I discovered he was Irish, and I said, “Perfect! He can be on my list.”

With his curls, killer fashion sense, and a personality that radiates pure Irish charm meets rockstar energy, Robert is the kind of man who could read the phone book and still make it sound poetic. Unpredictable, hilarious, and absurdly charismatic—he’s an Irish icon, and we wouldn’t have him any other way.

5. Michael Fassbender: Intense and irresistible Irish heartthrob

Michael Fassbender is the type of man who could stare through your soul—and your response would be to thank him.

I will be very honest. This man is high on the list for only two of his roles. The first is his 2015 rendition of Macbeth, where he plays Macbeth. I love this play the most out of Shakespeare’s works, and he embodied the role.

The second role is his character Erik Lehnsherr, better known as young Magneto. He is probably the number one character that I know I could fix. For my non-Marvel girlies, Michael plays this role through three different movies, and each one tugs at your heartstrings. The first movie opens with the audience learning that he was sent to a concentration camp and separated from his mother. In anguish, he reveals that under deep emotional distress, he can manipulate metal. After the War ends, Erik goes on this decades long manhunt tracking down all of the remaining Nazis in the world. I never thought in my life I would be rooting for a villain this badly, but little did I know that this was my awakening for siding with the morally grey character.

With his piercing eyes, effortless intensity, and a chef’s kiss mix of ruggedness and sophistication, he’s mastered the art of playing brooding, complex characters. While also racing cars on the side (yes, he really is that cool), Fassbender exudes pure leading-man energy. I would describe him as the dark chocolate of Irish men: rich, smooth, and a little dangerous.

4. Niall Horan: Ireland’s sweetheart

Niall, oh Niall. I will be very honest and say I was never a One Directioner when they were popular (I was a 5 Seconds of Summer girlie), but even then, my favorite was Niall.

He is so funny and down-to-earth, and I love watching any interview he does. He stays true to his roots with the many Irish jigs he does during concerts, and I love hearing his accent.

I can’t even tell you how many times I re-watch his interviews simply because his voice is hypnotic. Niall just radiates golden retriever energy. He seems like the life of the party but he would also be the one to make sure that you are doing okay.

With that golden voice, adorable laugh, and just the right amount of mischief in his eyes, he’s basically Ireland’s human form of a cozy sweater—warm, comforting, and impossible not to love.

3. Paul Mescal: Ireland’s emotionally devastating soft boy

Paul Mescal didn’t just star in Normal People—he ruined normal people. He became the internet’s soft boy obsession overnight with his soulful eyes, endearing awkwardness, and an Irish accent that could melt steel.

That chain? Iconic. Those GAA shorts? Cultural reset. And don’t even get us started on his ability to cry so beautifully on screen.

He’s got this quiet, aching energy that makes you want to analyze poetry and fall apart in someone’s arms. Whether he’s mumbling his way through a heartbreak scene or casually breaking hearts on the red carpet, Paul is the tender, complicated, emotionally available king we didn’t know we needed.

For most though Paul is a new man-crush to the game. With his most recent role being Lucius in Gladiator II, he made it his mission to capture everyone’s attention.

Sadly though, Paul has been in a loving relationship with Gracie Abrams since 2024. They look so cute together, so I’ll let it slide, but he will still be high on the roster.

2. Cillian Murphy: Ireland’s quietest and coolest weapon

Cillian Murphy is like a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in a perfectly tailored coat.

With a stare that could freeze time and a voice as smooth as Irish whiskey, he’s made silence look very sexy. Whether he’s brooding as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders or unraveling quantum secrets in Oppenheimer, Cillian commands the screen without ever raising his voice.

Let’s also not forget his defining role as Scarecrow in Batman Begins. This was the moment I first saw him, and by Jove, I never looked back. Those piercing blue eyes stopped me in my tracks and led me down a rabbit hole I would never crawl out of.

He doesn’t need to talk much—his cheekbones do most of the work. Private, poetic, and wildly talented, Cillian is the kind of man who probably reads thick novels in dim lighting and then ruins your life by looking up. And honestly? We’d let him.

1. hozier: the forest prince of Ireland

Hozier is less man and more ✨celestial experience✨.

With his soulful voice, poetic lyrics, and towering tree-like presence, he feels like he wandered straight out of an enchanted forest carrying a guitar and the emotional weight of an ancient curse.

Take Me to Church made us fall in love, but it’s the haunting beauty of songs like Cherry Wine, Unknown/Nth, and Francesca that made us stay.

He’s tall, tender, mysterious, and somehow always looks like he smells like cedarwood and rain. Hozier isn’t just Ireland’s musical treasure—he’s the patron saint of sad girl autumn and literary heartbreak.

His lyrics are the perfect definition of pining. I love listening to him anytime throughout the year and he is just an overall vibe. This man will always be at the top of my list and he has become one of my personality traits. I saw him once and since then I’ve never gotten off that cloud.

Also, he couldn’t be any more Irish than he already is. He lives on a farm, he is a beekeeper, and his birthday is St. Patrick’s Day.