Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Culture > News

Could This Restrict My Right to Vote? Everything You Need to Know About the SAVE Act.

Maria Jose Parra Villalobos
Hi, I am Maria and welcome to my corner of the internet! I am a college student passionate about writing about literature, art, current events, and pop culture. I love to write about my favorite topics with a unique twist! When I am not spending all my time reading, you can find me at a local coffee shop or hiking through nature!