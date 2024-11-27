COOL WEATHER IS FOR THE GIRLS AND HERE’S WHY:

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at GCU chapter.

Cool weather is here! If you live in Arizona or even California, you know how exciting it is to finally break out the sweaters. This is equally as important because it brings all the fun festivities. We recently entered November, and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Pretty soon it will be Christmas time and that will be an even more epic time! I say this time is for the girls because it is; this is the time to get together with your friends and go on cute day vacations or local events and dress up cute. It’s time to make memories and wear cute outfits in the process. Cute wardrobe is a must for going out with the girls and being able to let loose. This can also include watching your favorite show with the girls and doing fun fall activities. Here’s a list of reasons why cool weather is for the girls:

1. wardrobe

This is key for being with your girls, cute outfits are a must when dressing up for the cool weather. This can be useful because it can help boost self-confidence and help you express yourself. Wearing a sweater, some jeans, and some boots, and doing your hair and makeup with girls is such a fun time of bonding and creating lasting friendships. Going on a day trip to Flagstaff and taking cute pictures is the key to starting this fall season. It can be useful because it helps make you feel good and you can let loose in the process. For embracing this cool weather and fall/winter season, you can always go to cheap places like Marshalls and TJmaxx and get cute fits for a cheaper price than the name-brand items; this can also provide some retail therapy that a girl can never say no to.

2. watching fall/christmas shows

This is crucial for the cool weather season because it can be a great way of bonding with the girls and being able to just laugh and cry together. The top shows to watch with the girls are Gilmore Girls, Greys Anatomy, Friends, Virgin River, or any heartwarming show out there. This is essential for hanging out with the girls because it helps you become closer and start yapping about relatable topics. This can help boost your overall mood and gives you the opportunity to grow and laugh with your best girlfriends. It is always best to watch the fall-themed episodes and/or winter ones to get you in the feels of the heartwarming comfort they bring. It helps you dive into the character’s lives and be able to relate on some level.

“Sometimes spending time with your friends is the only therapy you need. “-unknown

3. seasonal activities

This is great for spending time with you and your girls, this season brings pumpkin patches, apple picking, Christmas light viewing, eating s’mores over the campfire, and off-roading in the desert while blasting music. If you live out in Arizona, or even anywhere with backroads, off-roading is a must to-do. My family has a side by side (razor) and it is the most fun being able to off-road in it, especially with the people you love most. This can create a chance to make memories and take aesthetically cute pictures in the process. Even if its just blasting music in the car with the windows down and letting the cool breeze come through, this can be a great idea of a good time with your friends.

These three main tips are key reasons as to why cool weather is for girls, from the fashion sense to the TV shows, to the fall activities, to just making memories. These times are the most crucial because memories with your girls can help shape your whole life. Through life’s difficult moments, your girls will always be there to pick you back up and be able to laugh and cry with you through the hard times.