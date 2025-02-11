The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been in a situation where you wish you knew more? More to the history, more to the narrative, more to the outcome, or more to the science behind something? Personally, I have been in many situations like this, where my brain could not find the information that a certain situation demanded.

Although my reactions were not always gratifying, such as feeling shame or choosing ignorance, I have found that once I devote interest to that situation, I am more inclined to educate myself on the matter. This has been a very rewarding and encouraging practice that has helped in creating a sense of peace and contentedness in spite of the ever-changing world we live in.

With this, it is still very important that passion becomes a part of, or even the driving force, to educate myself on all subjects and situations. Whether you prefer to give this practice 5 minutes or 5 hours, there is something for each unique subject and situation. Below are some options that I have personally used in my passionate pursuit to be more educated.

Read the Pages

Reading as an option seems the most obvious, and it has been the one thing that I have enjoyed the most. Books are like quiet conversations with the greatest experts and professionals who can always offer guidance, inspiration, or a challenge to your perspective. Whether it’s a novel or a thought-provoking essay, reading can help connect you to your passions. Tune into Podcasts

Podcasts can be a bridge between your busy days for creating space to learn. They offer a chance to hear real conversations, explore different views, and deepen your understanding of numerous events, topics, and even people. They can offer even more than just the content by demonstrating human interactions and reactions. Watch the Documentaries

Documentaries take curiosity to the next level, offering stories that feel both real and relatable. They connect you to global ideas and moments that expand your worldview, one subject at a time. They connect past and present and even offer a closer perspective on complex and inaccessible subjects. Take the Courses

Courses can turn your interest into action. Whether you’re committing to an online class or attending a workshop, structured learning gives your passion a solid foundation that tracks your growth and understanding. A bonus of this is when you receive a certificate or degree that shows your developed knowledge of this chosen topic. Seek Your Mentors

Mentors are more than advisors; they’re a source of encouragement, guidance, and clarity in both your personal and professional life. Their experience adds a layer of wisdom to your journey, helping you navigate the dots between passion and purpose. They can help you find the missing pieces and even guide you to them. Use Social Media Wisely

Social media can either fuel your dreams or distract you from them. By following educators, thinkers, and creators who align with your goals, you can make it a tool that inspires rather than consumes. It can be your way to look for information from peers and experts and receive it in an entertaining or quick form. Do Your Research

Digging deeper is key to connecting your passion with real-world knowledge. Research helps you uncover facts, expand your understanding, and approach situations with confidence. Whether it’s a quick Google search or diving into academic journals, curiosity paired with research opens doors to new possibilities.

Carrying the knowledge of things that interest you is a privilege and has been nothing short of fun in my life. My piece of advice for you all is to try giving your passions a chance and find a way you can personally learn what you want to!