Coffee Around GCU: A Student Connoisseur’s Guide

There are a few things that I love more than a good local coffee shop. I love the unique vibe of each one, trying my favorite drinks and discovering that none taste exactly the same. I think the culture is special as well, the way you can look around and find dozens of people locked in on work, friends visiting, and that one person who just stopped in to pick up a drink. When I moved here, I made it a goal to try as many new coffee shops as I could. Honestly, I think this challenge might last forever because there are so many good ones. The other piece of this that I think added to the adventure is asking each barista what they recommend I order, and assuming that it’s not something I’m sure I will dislike, I generally get it! All that to say, here are my top 5 coffee shops near GCU that you should check out this fall.

Moxie Coffee Co.

Moxie is located at 4626 N 16th St and is about a 20-minute drive. It blends a more modern feel with your classical coffee shop, making it feel inviting and fun. The natural light, the wall of their grounds for sale, and the workers make it the ideal place to lock in for a couple of hours. It is comfortable and inviting yet rigid enough that it doesn’t immediately make you want to take a nap. When I visited, the barista recommended I try one of their rotating specialty lattes, and it was amazing!

Kahvi coffee and cafe

Kahvi is located at 214 E Roosevelt St and is about a 15-minute drive. This shop has a very unique feel because the interior has an industrial, old barn bar vibe. The worry would then be that it feels cold or uninviting, but furniture, lighting, and atmosphere keep it cozy. I have found that it is actually a great atmosphere to work or visit with friends. Additionally, several boutiques are attached, which can be fun to browse through.

Window coffee bar

Window Coffee is located at 903 W Camelback and is about a 15-minute drive. It has a neon retro feel while still maintaining the cozy atmosphere. I loved the vibe, and the drinks were pretty good. They also offer a more unique, extensive menu which includes Ube, Mushroom drinks, Lotus energy drinks, and plenty of specialty coffees that I have never heard of before. When I visited, it was pretty busy and seemed ideal for a coffee date or a short study sesh if you are good at ignoring distractions, or just a quick afternoon pick-me-up stop.

Provisions

Provisions is located at 711 E Missouri Ave, which is about 15 minutes from campus. There is a lot to love about this coffee shop. It is two stories with a full wall of windows providing optimal natural light and a lot of greenery for decorations. I am confident that you can find an area to sit that suits your needs. The downstairs is a bit more lively with conversation, people in and out, and quick orders. Then upstairs is more serene. I found that sitting in a chair in the corner or a booth next to the plant wall is great for a quiet atmosphere and a long study session. One thing to be aware of is that their drinks are a bit more expensive than other coffee shops. I have tried their Shakerato and dirty chai and would recommend both!

Songbird Coffee & Tea House

Songbird is located at 812 N 3rd St, which is about 17 minutes from campus. A big part of why I love this one is that it is located in a one-story house in the heart of Phoenix in the midst of the Roosevelt Row, which is known for being the art district. This gives the whole shop an element of creative energy. It is the perfect spot to lock in and find inspiration for your most recent project or visit with a friend for a relaxed outing.

Next on my list

Close to campus (15-20 minutes):

Copper Star Coffee • Lux Central • Driftwood Coffee • Filmore Coffee Co. • Indigo Room Coffee

Worth the drive (20+ minutes):

Esso Coffeehouse & Roastery • Case Study • The Cabin Coffee Cafe • Light Heart Coffee • Berdena’s • Bright Side Cafe

Regardless of where you go, Phoenix has no shortage of unique coffee shops. Whether you explore as many as you can or find one place to call your spot, take time to appreciate what makes each one special. Enjoy the journey of discovering new atmospheres and flavors, and let yourself feel inspired by what you find along the way.