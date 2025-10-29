CLASSIC HALLOWEEN MOVIES THAT ARE A MUST WATCH THIS FALL:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Classic Halloween movies are a must this time of year as we head into the end of October. It is always fun to cuddle up with your closest friends and family and watch some good movies. You can always make your favorite meals or desserts to enhance the vibe. I gathered a list of some of my favorite ones, and I hope you can check them out!

1. Hubie halloween

This movie is a fairly recent movie that came out on Netflix in 2020, with Adam Sandler starring as “Hubie Dubois”. He is a devoted citizen of Salem, Massachusetts, and likes to do various Halloween pranks all over town to be in tune with the Halloween spirit. He likes to keep the town safe and enjoyable for the community and caters to the kids on the block. Some people mock or bully him for what he does and his personality, but he doesn’t let that stop him from doing what he loves. Hubie continues to have fun and be in the Halloween spirit when people start to disappear, including some of his bullies. He then goes on a mission to get to the bottom of it and teams up with his childhood crush to solve the mystery. It is overall a heartwarming and funny Halloween movie that you can watch with all ages.

2. Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is a classic, going all the way back to the 1990s, set in Salem, Massachusetts, in 1693, where the Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, are executed for witchcraft. Before their execution, Winifred casts a spell so that they will return to life when a virgin lights the black flame candle on Halloween night. Fast forward to 1993, a teenager named Max Dennison, who recently moved to Salem, resurrects the witches while trying to impress his crush, Allison, during a Halloween outing with his younger sister, Dani. Once the Sanderson sisters come back to life, they aim to consume the lives of children to regain their youth. Max, Dani, and Allison must work together to destroy the witches’ plans with the help of a cat named Thackery Binx. Thackery was cursed with a spell that turned him into a cat after he failed to save his sister from the witches a long time ago. The trio overall faces challenges as they race against time to stop the witches before sunrise, when their powers go away.

3. halloweentown

Halloweentown dates back to the early 2000s, when the Disney Channel used to make movies associated with the seasons and would do a whole marathon on TV. The movie is set in a Halloween-themed town where a 13-year-old girl named Marnie discovers she is related to a line of witches and gets transported there to learn more. Through her journey, she encounters supernatural people and must confront opposing forces that are a threat to her family line. She then learns that her grandmother is in danger and fights to be able to save her from the evil forces coming after her. Marnie’s mother rebels against her mission to travel back in time, but it doesn’t stop her from fulfilling her mission. I won’t spoil it too much, but it is a cute and wholesome movie that shows how, when you come together to fight for something, it can make a difference in the world.

4. addams family

The Addams Family is a classic film that is based on a family-friendly comedy about a spooky, gothic family living in a mansion. The characters include Gomez and Morticia Adams as the parents and their kids, Wednesday and Pugsley. The plot kicks off when a con artist named Abigail and her son Gordon devise a plan to steal the family’s fortune. Gordon poses as Uncle Fester, who has allegedly been missing for years, to gain the parents ‘ trust and access to the family vault. As Gordon spends more time with the family and bonds with Gomez, who thinks he has his brother back starts to reveal more memories that he may be the real Uncle Fester. This movie, overall, is a quirky and fun-filled classic that can bring you and your friends closer.

5. haunted mansion

Haunted Mansion is a classic within the name is a spooky Disney movie starring Eddie Murphy, who owns a real estate business, and is invited to a mysterious old mansion by the owner. His character (Jim) sees it as a potential business deal when the family arrives at the mansion, but they realize that it is haunted by ghosts. A storm then keeps them stranded overnight, and a list of strange events starts to unfold. As they explore the secret passages, the owner starts to believe he is seeing the ghost of his long-lost love, Elizabeth, who died under mysterious circumstances. I won’t spoil too much of the movie, but it is really good and keeps you engaged. They even made an inspired ride at Disneyland that is a replica of the mansion and allows you to experience the movie in real time.

In conclusion, I hope these five Halloween-themed movies can help you get in tune with the Halloween spirit, and they can bring you and your friends closer.