The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

Every fall, I feel the itch to get cozy with a chai and watch a good show. Think of a drama-filled series with warm colors, academic aesthetics, and the right amount of magical nostalgia sprinkled in. For me, nothing quite says fall like a period piece exploring other cultures or a sitcom making me endlessly laugh. No matter what you are into, I believe there will be at least one title on this list that intrigues you.

Gilmore Girls

The odds of you not having watched this yet are notably low. That being said, taking into account the religious fanbase starting a rewatch whenever fall rolls back around, Gilmore Girls has earned a spot on this list. Gilmore Girls is a coming-of-age drama following the relationship of a single mother, Lorelei, and her daughter, Rory, set in the fictional town of Stars Hallow, Connecticut. Spanning 7 seasons, it follows Rory through her final years of high school until she graduates college. It has every piece a feel-good binge needs: drama, romance, heartbreak, LOTS of coffee, New England seasons, Ivy Leagues, and old money family ties. So throw on a cozy sweater, grab your favorite seasonal drink, and curl up for 153 hours of the embodiment of a girl’s ideal fall.

Sherlock

This adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes novels follows Sherlock and his roommate Watson as they investigate crimes throughout London. Sherlock is extraordinarily perceptive and can piece together a crime in a way no other can, which frustrates the local law enforcement to no end. Set in the late 1800’s and portraying a mixture of the historical Victorian and Edwardian eras, Sherlock provides viewers with the dark academia and mystery they crave as the weather turns cold. If that’s not enough, the unlikely friendship between Sherlock and Watson is bound to make you smile as the next episode begins.

The Queen’s Gambit

It’s hard to pinpoint what makes The Queen’s Gambit so iconic. It could be the romanticism of the game of chess. Or maybe it’s the beautiful cinematography. Or perhaps it’s just the celebration of intelligence that many girls craved growing up. Regardless, when released in 2020, this series had a hold on viewers. It explores the dangers of intoxication and the struggles of finding oneself when the odds are stacked against you. Watching Beth, a young orphan, discover her brilliance through the game of chess while struggling to find a moral code in her life leaves viewers speechlessly in awe of the beautiful game that life is, while endlessly questioning their own.

Boy Meets World

Who would I be to leave this gem off a list of cozy, nostalgic shows? I can not stress enough how much I love Boy Meets World. When I watched it for the first time in early junior high, I felt like it captured the essence of the feeling of growing up. The show follows a young boy named Cory Matthews as he goes from junior high to high school and then to college. The thing that makes this show so comforting is the real way it approaches issues, big or small. There is wisdom to be gained through it along with endless laughs. Set in the late 1990’s, it gives the ultimate sense of nostalgia for the golden age of childhood, high school, and college we all long for.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a fictionalized drama based on the historical gang that operated in London from the 1880’s-1920’s. Set in London in 1919 after the Great War, the show follows Thomas Shelby and his family through their business dealings. Part of what makes this show so appealing is the cinematography style. It has the dark, colder feeling appropriate for its period. This gives the chill and intrigue that one craves when the weather turns. Throughout the show, it is only natural that one would root for the successes of the Shelby family, but their questionable morals at times leave the viewer conflicted and endlessly invested.

Vampire Diaries

As a young teen watching Vampire Diaries for the first time, I was instantly sucked in by the ominous nature of the Salvatore brothers and the dramatic effect the show’s love triangles provided. Following Elena Gilbert and her discovery of a magical world hiding in plain sight, it’s apparent this is a fall must-watch. Set in a small Virginian town with an abundance of vampires, witches, and werewolves, there’s no shortage of your typical spooky tropes. If you need a little bit of over-the-top drama mixed into your dark academia this fall, Vampire Diaries may be the show for you.

Outlander

This one left me pleasantly surprised the first time I watched it. At a glance, the premise didn’t make sense to me, but as I got into it, I could see the hype. Outlander is set mostly in 1740’s Scotland, following a World War II nurse, Claire, who accidentally time-traveled back to the past. The Scottish countryside, castles, clans, and soundtrack create the perfect setting for curling up with your favorite hot drink and enjoying the cooler time of year. Watch as Claire navigates a world foreign to her that constantly threatens her life. Part of what makes this show so encapsulating is how it approaches Claire’s impossible choices, leaving her heart in turmoil as she discovers the wonders of Scotland and her new companions. Overall, the show’s aesthetics and drama just leave me feeling warm and cozy.

How I met Your mother

Who doesn’t love a good sitcom? Join five friends as they experience the highs and lows of living in New York City. Sound familiar? How I Met Your Mother shares many similarities with Friends, which could have also easily gone on this list. Narrated from the perspective of Ted Mosby explaining to his kids how he met their mother, there are plenty of stories to make you laugh. Spanning years of the group’s lives, there is something magical about the city atmosphere, loyal friendships, and seasons of life that fully embraces the fall spirit. The pub where the group spends a lot of their time gives a feeling of nostalgia and comfortable familiarity as the show progresses allowing viewers to be relaxed by the rhythm of the series.

Criminal Minds

This list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of one of the most widely watched crime shows of our generation. Criminal Minds follows an FBI team of profilers who analyze cases to create a profile or description of who the suspect for a crime may be. Each episode focuses on a separate case allowing for casual viewing with a larger ongoing plot line that makes it perfect to binge as well. The analyses of the criminals and their crimes are perfectly chilling for the fall season. The mystery gives an air of suspense but the predictability that one discovers in the episode structure and the team’s dynamic balances out the heavy topics well.