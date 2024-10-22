5 Ways to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe Sustainably

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

When second-hand shopping is not an option, shopping at ethical, local, and environmentally conscious stores is a great way to go! As the weather cools and leaves turn red, yellow, and brown, fashion switches from flowy skirts and jean shorts to warm sweaters and boots. However, as we switch from summer attire to cozy fall outfits, it is important to learn how to make the best choices for ourselves and our planet.

With trends on social media such as online clothing hauls and micro-trends, it is important to be aware that these trends are aimed to target consumers and inspire them to shop, shop, and shop! These online trends perpetuate a theme of overconsumption and overspending which become unhealthy habits over time. Fast fashion is a major contributor to the way we see fashion as a whole. We rush to grab the next cool trend before it’s too late and then the next trend comes. Our piles of micro-trend clothing pile up in our closets, as we consume more and more.

Fast fashion brands are incredibly unethical. The waste of valuable resources, such as water and electricity, is the result of fast fashion companies rushing to get the new designs onto online stores. Fast fashion brands also raise many red flags regarding human worker rights. If the shirt is five dollars, how much do they pay the worker making the shirt? The exploitation of workers by fast fashion brands has only been exasperated with the boom of online shopping.

However, for many fashion lovers, this doesn’t mean that our passion cannot be fostered; instead it can be narrowed into more creative and fun channels that still promote sustainable practices! These are five ways to shop sustainably for a fall fashion wardrobe!

Focus on Second-Hand Treasures Thrift stores, flea markets, vintage markets, and online stores are heaven for the fashion lover. Many believe that shopping second-hand is much more difficult than shopping online, others will say it is part of the adventure. While thrifting, make sure you search through every rack of clothing in the store; you never know where you will find treasure! Creativity and out-of-the-box ideas are key in seeing the vision of a seemingly old and ugly sweater. Remember your favorite influencers get their best outfits secondhand! For a more curated selection, vintage markets and online stores will be your best friend! Vintage stores will search for you and serve you the cutest pieces to find at their shops! These stores often carry the best selections of well-treated, vintage, and one-of-a-kind treasures that will elevate your everyday look. Online stores are incredibly easy to use. Online apps such as Depop and Poshmark allow you to filter listings by size, color, and brands which make searching and shopping much easier and more fun. The best part of shopping second-hand is never knowing what you may find. Thrifting brings out your creativity and elevates your style making it unique to you and you only. Shop at Ethical and environmentally conscience stores Being environmentally friendly and delivering safe and non-exploitative working conditions will be a priority. These shops will be transparent about where they get their materials, and how they treat their workers, and their mission statement will reflect these ethical guidelines. These brands focus on delivering a quality product made with care and intention to the buyer. However, be careful of companies that market themselves as green when in reality they’re more focused on getting the green dollars from your pockets. Green-washing is a practice done by fast fashion companies in which they market their brand as environmentally friendly on the surface, but as you investigate more, you realize it is a lie. These companies will try to trick consumers, but they are shady actors whose lies are uncovered with their lack of transparency. Finding your Forever Pieces To reject micro-trends, it’s helpful to embrace your own personal style. Your personal style will consist of outfits and pieces that make you feel the most confident, expressive, and comfortable. The best way of finding pieces that will be your forever pieces is by purchasing items you can see yourself styling for multiple occasions. Many ethical shoppers will ask themselves, is this a piece I can style in many different ways? Does this piece make me feel comfortable and confident? Do I see myself wearing this item in 5 years? The worst part about fast fashion is that it emphasizes quantity over quality. While fast fashion brands prioritize pushing out the latest styles and trends, they lack quality products. Quickly your favorite pair of jeans will begin to rip, your shirt seams will fall apart, and the soles of your new shoes will fall apart after one season. The most important part of purchasing forever pieces is focusing on their quality. These items will last many years and become a staple in your closet. Do-It-Yourself! Tune in with your inner artist and create something of your own! You can create your own forever pieces by learning how to make them yourself! You can make your own sweaters, gloves, and hats by learning how to crochet and knit! Cute earrings and necklaces can be curated to your style and taste by learning how to make jewelry. Craft stores are always stocked with creative ways to spice up your fashion. Additionally, you can spruce up pieces you already own but no longer like by adding something special! Add patches, laces, and bows to your old jackets and sweaters. Paint something cool on your jeans and shoes. Add new accessories to your purses by making bag chains and keychains from old trinkets and toys. The opportunities for creativity are endless! Repair and Reuse! The most important part of sustainability is not getting rid of something before its time is up. Learning how to repair your favorite pieces reduces waste and saves your pockets. By learning how to sew that hole in your favorite shirt or getting your favorite shoes re-soled, you are avoiding more waste and trash that destroys our planet. By developing skills in repairing our favorite clothing pieces, we become more careful of our possessions.

There is no such thing as a perfect environmentalist, however, by being conscious of the ways we can do better for our planet we can make our first step towards being earth-conscious shoppers!