The holidays are here, and there’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and your favorite festive treat. Whether you’re munching on gingerbread cookies or sipping hot cocoa, the right story can make the season even more magical. Here are five fantasy books perfectly paired with beloved Christmas treats to give you the ultimate cozy reading experience.

For Gingerbread Lovers: The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

Just like the warm spices in a gingerbread cookie, The Night Circus enchants with a rich, atmospheric tale of magic and mystery. The story follows a magical competition between two illusionists, set in a circus that only opens at night. With its caramelized descriptions and dreamy settings, this book pairs wonderfully with a bite of gingerbread, giving the same sense of wonder and nostalgia that the holidays bring.

For Hot Cocoa Lovers: A Winter’s Promise by Christelle Dabos

Hot cocoa is the ultimate comfort drink, and A Winter’s Promise is the book equivalent of wrapping yourself in a warm blanket. Set in a fantastical world where floating celestial islands are ruled by powerful family spirits, the story follows Ophelia, a young woman with the ability to read objects’ pasts. Like a steaming mug of cocoa, this book offers warmth, sweetness, and a hint of adventure perfect for a snowy day.

For Candy Cane Lovers: Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik

The sharp, refreshing taste of a candy cane pairs beautifully with Spinning Silver, a frosty fairy tale that feels like it was plucked straight out of winter folklore. Inspired by Rumpelstiltskin, the story weaves the lives of three women dealing with poverty, power, and otherworldly bargains. Its icy landscapes and wintry magic mirror the chill of the season, making it a perfect companion for peppermint lovers.

For Eggnog Lovers: Stardust by Neil Gaiman

Rich and indulgent, eggnog deserves a book that’s equally enchanting and whimsical, like Neil Gaiman’s Stardust. The novel follows Tristran Thorn as he ventures into the magical land of Faerie to retrieve a fallen star for his beloved. With its blend of romance, humor, and adventure, Stardust offers a holiday spirit akin to sipping a creamy cup of eggnog by the fire.

For Sugar Cookie Lovers: Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones

Sugar cookies are sweet, simple, and timeless which are also qualities that also define Howl’s Moving Castle. This charming tale follows Sophie, a young woman cursed into the body of an old woman, as she seeks help from the eccentric wizard Howl. With its heartwarming characters and whimsical humor, this classic fantasy pairs perfectly with the comforting nostalgia of a freshly baked sugar cookie.

Pairing your favorite treat with a fantastical read can take you to magical worlds while keeping the holiday spirit alive. Whether you prefer the spiced allure of gingerbread or the creamy sweetness of eggnog, these book recommendations offer the perfect escape for every type of Christmas craving. So, light the tree, grab your treat of choice, and dive into a world of fantasy because your next magical adventure awaits!