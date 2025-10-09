2025 Fall Shoe Edit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Arizona heat finally cools down into the cooler nights, it’s officially time to swap sandals for something cozier and more suited for fall. Shoes might be the last detail of an outfit, but this season they set the tone. From Pinterest boards to TikTok trends, these are the fall 2025 shoe staples worth incorporating into your style.

UGGs

No fall shoe edit feels complete without UGGs. Once dismissed as too basic, they’ve proven their staying power as a style staple. This season, the icons return: the Mini and Ultra Mini silhouettes continue to reign supreme, perfectly complementing everything from sleek leggings to relaxed straight-leg denim. The Tasman slipper—and its chunky sibling, the Tazz—remain campus favorites, whether for cozy nights in or a dash to class. For those chasing a quieter statement, UGG’s Goldenstar clogs are quickly becoming the season’s understated “it” shoe. Equal parts cozy, functional, and on-trend, they embody comfort with a modern edge.

Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks aren’t just for the warm weather months (9 out of the 12 in Arizona). The Boston clog, a staple in its own right, continues to evolve with fresh colors like burgundy and navy, along with the traditional taupe and brown, making it a perfect match for autumn wardrobes. The new platform style also offers comfort without compromising on style. Another rising silhouette is the Buckley — a moccasin-inspired slip-on. Whether styled with fun & cute socks, Birkenstocks prove that functionality and trendiness can absolutely coexist.

Dr. Martens

Docs will always have a place in fall wardrobes. This year, though, instead of the standard lace-up or slip-on boot, the Mary Jane silhouette and the 8053 Arc Oxford are stealing attention. These styles offer the same durability and “edginess” that Docs are known for, but lean slightly more polished. Whether paired with a long white skirt for an earthy vibe or wide-leg jeans for a vintage look, they add a statement finish to any outfit. While they’re a bit more of an investment, these silhouettes are classics that will long outlast their passing competitors.

Nike Cortez

Sneakers always hold space in fall fashion (Converse and Vans will do, of course), but this year, one pair is gaining special attention: the Nike Cortez. First released in the 1970s and reaching peak popularity in the ’80s, this retro style is making a major comeback. The latest releases feature suede textures and updated color palettes, offering a unique alternative to the Adidas Samba craze. The Cortez has a nostalgic edge while still feeling modern, making it a versatile option for everything from casual looks to sleek streetwear. Bonus: they just might remind your mom of her own college days.

Hunter Boots

Even in Arizona, the occasional fall storm or monsoon makes a reliable rain boot worth having. Hunter boots are the gold standard, balancing function with style. The tall classics might be overkill for desert weather, but the Chelsea-style ankle versions are ideal for GCU students who want something practical without weighing down their look. Paired with jeans or leggings, they’re ready for those rare rainy days while still keeping outfits on trend.

Honorable Mention: Ballet Flats

While not every trend makes it to staple status, ballet flats are worth an honorable mention this fall. Their comeback has been undeniable, thanks in part to fashion icons like Emma Chamberlain, who has been styling them with everything from oversized blazers to casual denim since mid-summer. The appeal lies in their versatility: ballet flats can be dressed up for a coffee date or dressed down for a walk to class. They’re a lightweight alternative for Arizona’s version of fall — perfect for when it’s too warm for boots but you still want to look polished.

The Bottom Line

This year’s fall footwear is all about blending comfort, practicality, and timelessness with just enough trend factor to keep things interesting. UGGs continue to reign supreme, Docs are shifting into sleeker territory, Birkenstocks are proving their year-round staying power, and Nike’s retro Cortez is stepping into the spotlight. Whether you lean toward cozy, classic, cool, or just want to try something new, these picks will keep your wardrobe grounded all season long and well into the new year.